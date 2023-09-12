The Marshall and Harrison County communities had its annual 9/11 Community Prayer Service on the courthouse square last Saturday to warmly honor and remember the 2,977 people who died in the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We join in honoring the many individuals who rose in response: the first responders, volunteers, rescue and recovery workers, uniform safety personnel, and hundreds of thousands of others who currently serve and have served in the armed forces,” said Texas Ruegg, with the Nesbitt Fire Department.
“On that day, these people set aside race, religion and politics to help their fellow man, and many gave the ultimate sacrifice, all to help people they didn’t even know.”
9/11 refers to the horrific sequence of coordinated terrorist strikes in the United States on September 11, 2001. These strikes were aimed at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia and a target in Washington, D.C. The events of 9/11 claimed thousands of lives and had a major influence on the nation and the world, affecting global politics and security measures.
Over the weekend, residents came together downtown to pay homage to the city’s public servants and to remember the victims of Sept. 11. During the event, the Harrison County Firefighters Association Honor Guard marched and presented the American flag with the utmost precision and reverence. Mike Brittain, chaplain for Emergency Services District No. 8 Harleton Fire Department, led a prayer for the safety of the nation’s leaders, local and federal government, schools and volunteers. Gregg County JP Tim Bryan sang the National Anthem while overcome with emotion, and residents said the Pledge of Allegiance under the direction of Nesbitt ESD No. 2 Captain Tony Davis.
The square was packed with police cars, ambulances and other local government vehicles, including fire trucks hoisting a massive American flag. The flag gently swirled in the breeze, serving as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and the solidarity that formed in the aftermath of the terrible events of that day.
“Today we recall and celebrate what we learned about ourselves on that day,” said Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force Officer and Lt. Scott Smith. “We remember once again how ordinary citizens living everyday lives reacted with great bravery when they were thrown face-to-face with death and destruction within one hour and 16 minutes. That’s the amount of time from when the first plane hit the first tower to when the last plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.”
Other special remarks were made by Sheriff B.J. Fletcher, who said, “In the face of adversity, we saw unity; people from all walks of life came together to support one another to rebuild and to heal. That spirit of unity, of coming together in times of crisis, is a lesson we must carry forward. It reminds us that we are at our strongest when we stand united.”
Marshall Fire Marshal Scott Barmore, would then make his way to the podium to encourage unity.
“On this day, let us renew our commitment to stand united against terrorism, let us always remember the lives that were lost on 9/11, and let us resolve to always remember, through our dedication, the principles of freedom, equality and justice.”
Tears streamed down the faces of numerous citizens as recordings of multiple calls and events from that tragic day played over the loudspeaker. Brittain would then offer the benediction, and Eric D. Hillman, assistant professor of criminal justice at East Texas Baptist University, would play “Taps.”