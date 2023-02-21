Tax attorney Liz Vaughn recently presented Harrison County’s delinquent tax collection report, showing that the county’s total revenue from tax collections has exceeded 100 percent of the adjusted levy over the past four fiscal years.
“The way that we get to over 100 percent is you add your current taxes that are collected during the year, any delinquent taxes that are collected during the year, as well as penalty and interests,” explained Vaughn, a tax attorney with the county’s tax collection firm McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen PC, as she reviewed the report to the county commissioners court for the year ending Sept. 30, 2022.
She noted that for fiscal year 2021, a total of 100.90 percent of the county’s adjusted levy was collected. In fiscal year 2020, a total of 101.03 percent of the county’s adjusted levy was collected. For 2019, a total of 102.24 percent was collected; and in 2018, a total of 101.05 percent was collected during that period.
“I went back when I was preparing this report just to see what the history was; and since 2009, total revenue received has been in excess of 100 percent every year,” Vaughn reported to the court.
She thanked Harrison County Tax Collector Veronica King for her assistance in making that possible.
“Veronica always plays a really important role in that, as well,” said Vaughn.
Pointing out the percent of taxes levied by year that were collected as of Dec. 31, 2022, Vaughn noted for 2021 taxes, 97.66 percent of what the county levied has been collected. For 2020 taxes, 98.48 percent of what the county levied has been collected.
“[For] your 2019 taxes, 99.02 percent has been collected; and [for] your 2018 taxes, 99.18 percent of your adjusted levy has been collected, as of the end of December,” she advised county officials.
Also in her report, Vaughn pointed out a chart showing the original delinquency amount the county turned over to the firm versus what has been collected.
“You turned your delinquent taxes over to us on July 1. Your 2021 taxes, which were turned over to us July, 1, 2022, we’ve collected 43.32 percent of that in six months,” Vaughn noted. “Your 2020 taxes, we’ve collected 61.15 percent in 18 months. Your 2019 taxes, 75.95 percent of what you turned over to us have been collected [in 30 months]. And your 2018 taxes, 80.39 percent of what you turned over to us have been collected in a 42-month period.”
Also included in the report was a breakdown of the county’s total outstanding delinquent taxes. Vaughn said, for example, of the a little more than $1 million the county turned over to the firm for its 2021 taxes, 45 percent of that has been collected. Another $88,000 is currently under lawsuit or judgment. A total of $287,184 of it is deemed research in progress.
“Research in progress [means] cases that we’re actually working now and running title on in order to file suit on,” Vaughn explained.
A small percentage, or 1.12 percent, is in bankruptcy. The county also has tax deferrals for 2021 that make up about 4.34 percent of the outstanding delinquency.
Pointing out the status of the county’s outstanding delinquent balance, Vaughn noted that, as of Jan. 18, 2023, the county had an outstanding balance of $2.23 million. A total of 19.16 percent of that is covered either under a pending lawsuit or a case that’s been reduced to judgment that’s ready to go to sale.
“12.84 percent is 2021 taxes that we’re actively working to bring a suit on,” she said. “You have, again, a very small portion in bankruptcy. You do have 16.82 percent of that entire outstanding amount that’s covered by tax deferrals, whether it’s an over 65 tax deferral or a disability tax deferral. At the present time there’s not anything we can do to try to collect that portion.”
The tax attorney also noted the outstanding balance broken down by year. According to the chart, more than 51 percent of the entire amount that’s owed to Harrison County is due for tax year 2021, 2020 and 2019.
“The majority of that will be collected over the next several years,” Vaughn informed.
Looking back at the 2012 taxes, she noted that the county has $69,758 of outstanding out of an initial levy of $19.78 million. Of that, at total of 23.66 percent is currently covered by tax deferral; and 17.2 percent of it is covered by either a pending suit or a judgment.
“So you’ll see that we don’t ever stop working those,” Vaughn told the court. “In the grand scheme of how large your levy was, that’s a very small percentage that’s still outstanding for that year.”
She noted that the firm goes the extra mile to ensure that the excellent, sustained level of collections happens. The tax firm taxes a comprehensive methodology approach to achieve its goals. The process includes mailing all delinquent tax notices to delinquent property owners; thorough title examination and ownership determination of delinquent tax accounts; and pre-litigation notices to property owners and lienholders on each delinquent tract of real property. And if no payment arrangement is reached, the firm pursues delinquent tax suits to judgment and final sale to satisfy the tax delinquency. This is all at no cost to taxing units.
Regarding the work that the MVBA team has done from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022, Vaughn noted that the firm has mailed 58,062 notices pertaining to 148,147 pieces of properties.
“We filed 718 lawsuits against 1,763 properties,” Vaughn advised. “We’ve taken judgment for 515 cases involving just over 1,000 properties.”
The firm additionally continues to work on mineral cases separately as those are under a tax warrant or a suit. Regarding the mineral cases, the firm mailed 176 notices involving 1,166 delinquent accounts.
“We do work personal property, and we actually started working personal property in April rather than waiting until July,” Vaughn said, noting they sent out 163 personal property notices involving 235 parcels.
The firm has also issued 181 tax warrants involving 1,632 properties.
“Some of those are going to be mineral tax warrants where we get an order from the court directing the operator to send funds to us to satisfy the debt, “said Vaughn. “Once it’s satisfied, then we release the tax warrant and the property owner will begin to receiving their royalty payments again. And so they still own that. We just try to change their priorities a little bit in order to get the taxing entities paid.
“We have exercised several personal property tax warrants during this reporting period,” she continued. “That’s where the court, again, issues an order for us to collect that amount of money. The sheriff’s department and I personally visit the taxpayer to explain the situation to them and typically those are very successful in getting the funds collected at that point in time.”
Completing her report, Vaughn noted that the tax collection firm has offered 943 properties for a first time sale; 408 of those were paid or withdrawn; 331 of those properties sold at a tax sale; and 204 were bid in trust.
“And during this time period we have resold 232 properties that had previously been offered and not received a bid at the courthouse steps,” said Vaughn. “There are no other properties bid in trust, at this point in time, in Harrison County.”
Regarding excess proceeds, the tax attorney explained that excess proceeds are generated when property sold at a tax sale sells for more than the total amount owed on the property being sold. She explained that following a first-time tax sale where an overage exists, the excess funds are then deposited with the district clerk’s office and remain there for two years. During that time, she said, owners and lienholders have the right to file a claim with the court to obtain the excess proceeds. If no one proves their entitlement to the funds after two years then the money goes to the taxing entities based on their percentage of the total judgment amount. If the property being sold is a resale property, she said, the excess proceeds are immediately disbursed to the taxing entities.
“Over the past four years, those excess proceeds to the county have exceeded $210,000,” said Vaughn. “That money doesn’t get earmarked for anything. It is money that goes into the county’s general fund and you all spend however you deem appropriate.”
Members of the court thanked the firm for a great report, and expressed appreciation to the county’s tax collector, King, for her assistance, as they accepted the report.
“Excellent,” said Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield.
“Very well done,” complimented County Judge Chad Sims.