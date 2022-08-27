Harrison County’s own First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood recently returned home from the 34th annual Crimes Against Children Conference, where she presented before an international audience as a featured guest speaker.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain described what an honor it is to have such representation from East Texas speak before a global audience.
“It’s a huge honor for anybody to be selected to speak at the Crimes Against Children because it’s an international conference,” said McCain.
In 2021, 5,900 professionals from around the world were in attendance. This year’s conference saw a full house, again, with nearly 6,000 attending and even more trying to register due to popular demand.
“These are not just law enforcement but also medical professionals, SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurses, pediatric doctors, CPS (Child Protective Services) caseworkers, counselors — anybody that is involved in way one or another, dealing with crimes against children,” McCain said of attendees. “So you have these people from all over the world, so it’s an honor for them to invite you to come teach or to put on a case study.”
Hood is humbled by the invitation to serve as a guest speaker. It’s her third time as a presenter, but first time in person, as the last two conferences were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-day annual conference was hosted by the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center and held this year at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Dallas.
“I’ve been attending the conference since 2014, and so to be able to present to law enforcement, the Child Advocacy Center, forensic interviewers, CPS workers, therapists — all of these different categories of people that work to fight crimes against children — is a really big honor,” said Hood. “It’s held in Dallas, but people from all over the United States and all over the world came. I actually met a person from Sweden there, so they come from literally all over. It’s really cool.”
The Harrison County prosecutor was chosen among a host of other nominees and contacted by the conference coordinator to serve as a lecturer. McCain, who nominated Hood her very first year as a presenter, described it as a very rigorous process to be selected.
McCain said it’s especially an honor, being from a much smaller office, here in East Texas compared to the other presenters that hail from larger cities.
“A lot of the presenters are from Harris County or Dallas County or the other big counties throughout the country; and, so it’s really an honor that she is as good and effective that she is, that there’s representation out of our office at this big conference,” said McCain.
According to the conference organizers, the conference is conducted to provide training to those employed by government or nonprofit agencies in the fields of law enforcement, child protective services, social work, children’s advocacy, therapy and medicine who work directly with child victims of crime.
“Internationally recognized, the Crimes Against Children Conference is the premier conference of its kind, providing practical and interactive instruction to those fighting crimes against children and helping children heal,” the Dallas CAC stated.
This year’s conference keynote speaker was Sonya Ryan, whose daughter was abducted and murdered in Australia.
“You have all different people from law enforcement, FBI — all different people come to speak and attend,” said Hood.
Local case study
Hood’s topic for the conference focused on “The Face of Evil” as it relates to a predator.
In her case study, she explored an astonishing resume of a sexual predator who used his cover as a veteran, trusted position as a teacher, and “great guy” status as a foster dad. According to the case study description, the discussion gave details about how this predator gained access and trust and then violated his victims in unthinkable ways.
“I presented the case we had against Topher Stout. Topher Stout received two life sentences for sexually abusing his victims,” shared Hood.
Stout, a 43-year-old former Longview High School chemistry teacher, received two life sentences in April 2021 after pleading guilty to the aggravated sexual assault of two children.
Stout was indicted by a Harrison County grand jury in October 2020 on four counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of continuous sex abuse of a child younger than age 14.
Stout was initially arrested on July 16, 2020 on the Harrison County side of Longview. Longview police were responding around 2:17 a.m. to Stout’s home in reference to a sexual assault of a 12-year-old child, Longview police said at the time. Through the investigation, authorities discovered more than one victim.
“The crimes actually occurred in Gregg and Harrison County because they moved and lived in two different counties at the time,” Hood said. “But we had an aggravated sexual assault of a child with two different victims, so it made him (eligible for a punishment range of)) 5 to 99 years or life.”
Hood said Debra Stiles, a detective with Longview PD, did a great job investigating the case. She also applauded the Children’s Advocacy Center on a great job working with the victims, and providing them resources to help heal. She’s happy the victims didn’t have to relive the horror through trial.
“I was happy we didn’t have to have a trial in this case because he ended up pleading because of the good work that law enforcement, CPS, our office, everyone did together and the CAC; so he actually pled to two life sentences, which is very rare,” Hood said. “I’ve never had anyone plead to life.”
In fact, the outcome was so rare that it caught nationwide attention with the case being featured in the New York Post. In her lecture at the annual Crimes Against Children’s Conference, Hood presented all aspects of the case, starting from the investigation to prosecution and everything in between. The case study delved into the role of all child advocate agencies, including law enforcement, the Child Advocacy Center, the SANE nurses, CPS, therapists, and prosecution.
“I presented the case from investigation to prosecution and went through everything that law enforcement did, CPS, and the Child Advocacy Center,” noted Hood. “Our office was involved from the beginning, and then I just taught on what we did in that case and what we usually do on cases for all the different agencies that were there.
“They get to ask questions and then they do evaluations,” said Hood, sharing she entertained questions from professionals and advocates from not only the state, but throughout the country and other parts of the world.
“I had really good feedback from them,” she said.
The objective of the case study was to allow participants to be able to observe the importance of evaluation of cases, successful plea negotiations and prosecutions. Hood’s goal was to also allow participants to realize the importance of multi-partnerships, including with CPS, the CAC, law enforcement and prosecution.
Biography
Hood, a 2005 Marshall High School graduate, has been a prosecutor since 2012. Starting out in Gregg County, she then relocated to Harrison County in 2019, under then newly-elected DA Reid McCain.
As assistant district attorney, Hood’s caseload is primarily crimes against children. Additionally, she handles sexual assaults and other felony matters.
According to her bio, she has received multiple life verdicts as well as 375-year and 297-year sentences, following the 2019 aggravated sexual assault of a child convictions of James Joseph Craver and Christopher McCartney.
Additionally, Hood is a Special Assistant United States Attorney, and the Vice Chair of the Martin House Child Advocacy Center and the Harrison County Child Welfare Board.
McCain said being a Special Assistant United States Attorney is an honor within itself, and is mainly a voluntary position that Hood was sought out for because of her expertise.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office actually reached out to us because her reputation precedes her as far as her aggressive and fair prosecution of crimes against children,” said District Attorney McCain. “And so it was an honor for her to be selected for that, as well.
“It doesn’t take a lot of her time, but it’s a good partnership and it helps us have a better working relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” he added. “It helps us because we often have federal defendants and state defendants that overlap, so we’re able to share information and work together and help get cases resolved in one way or another on a state level and the federal level; so it’s an honor to have her doing that as well.”
Expressing how proud he is of his First Assistant District Attorney, Reid said it’s a blessing to have her here in Harrison County.
“It’s an honor for this office to have her here, and it’s a good thing for the citizens of Harrison County that she is here and prosecuting these types of cases — these crimes against children cases as effectively as she does,” the DA said. “She has done a lot of good and helped a lot of children and children’s families in getting the justice that they deserve.”