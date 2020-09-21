Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported one new COVID-19 case and six more recoveries on Monday.
Over the weekend, the county saw two new cases on Saturday and two recoveries. Two new cases were also reported on Sunday.
Judge Sims noted on Monday that of the county’s cumulative total of 868 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 802 have been recoveries and 31 are considered active cases.
In Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur announced on Monday that the county currently has zero active cases.
LaFleur said of the cumulative total of 149 positive cases for the county, 13 have ended in death and 136 were recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department State Health Services,” LaFleur informed.
“Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community,” he said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:45 p.m., Monday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
A total of 698,387 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, 14,917 have resulted in death and 611,856 have recovered, for a totaling of 71,614 active cases.