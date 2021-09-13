Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Facebook Monday that the county saw an additional 354 new COVID-19 cases last week, with four additional fatalities.
Sims reported that the regional hospitalization rate was still above 28 percent last week, though the counties average daily new case count dropped from a high of 75 to a high of 51.
”Let's hope and pray that it continues that trend,” Sims said, “As always, please remember these families who have lost loved ones.”
STATE
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly last week with 13,285 reported in Texas, down about 500 patients from last week.
The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state also dropped last week according to Johns Hopkins University, which reported 120,484 new cases, about 6,000 less new cases than the previous week.
The TDSHS did report on Friday that the number of available ICU beds in the state remains very low, with just 330 beds open throughout Texas, and just 80 pediatric ICU beds available throughout the state as well.