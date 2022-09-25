The Harrison County Commissioners’ Court recently adopted a $32.058 million budget and a tax rate of $0.3110 per $100 valuation for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1.
“We had our hearing, which no one showed up for any of the hearings,” noted Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. “There was nobody to speak for or against.”
Sims said the budget should adequately fund the needs of the county at a tax rate that should cover most of the expenses.
“This was prepared with the help of our auditor, Ms. Becky Haynes, HR Director Cherilyn Johnston, Tax Assessor Veronica King and input from the commissioners,” said Sims. “We are keenly aware of the inflation issue as it has affected the county’s expenses, but also we know it impacts us as taxpayers.”
The overall budget is an $84,000 increase from last year’s $31.974 million budget. Approximately $24 million of the new fiscal year budget is what the county expects to collect from property taxes. The rest of the budget is from fines, fees and grants the county anticipates.
“This year we applied pressure to the tax rate to bring relief to the overburdened taxpayers,” said Judge Sims.
“It is my hope that we’ll find ourselves in a better situation next year,” he said.
Until then, he noted that there will be a few significant items that will be deferred until additional revenue is available. Those items are: substantial improvements to county roads, upgrading the radio system for the sheriff’s department, as well as improving the department’s training facility.
The county made those sacrifices in order to provide the taxpayers some relief in light of a struggling economy due to high inflation.
“We want to be aware of the burden,” Judge Sims said. “I’m a property taxpayer, too.
“(With) the burden that we’re all feeling as inflation is up at nine percent, (we pondered) what can we do to help keep that low?” he said of the decision to keep the tax rate low. “So we did this year. We could’ve raised it significantly three more cents. We didn’t go after that. We left that out there, just to try to take it easy on the taxpayer. So, we did lower it from 35 cents down to 31 cents.”
Comparing the tax rate with neighboring counties such as Bowie, Angelina, Cass, Wood, Nacogdoches, Panola, Marion, Upshur, Rusk and Shelby, Judge Sims noted that Harrison’s tax rate remains the most economical around.
“There are only two counties that have a lower tax rate than us — Gregg County and Smith County — Longview and Tyler,” said Sims.
He said Gregg and Smith Counties tax rates are only lower because those counties additionally collect a sales tax.
“Their tax rate is lower than us, but they also collect sales tax. So, if they didn’t collect sales tax, and they still raised the same revenues, Longview or Gregg County would have to add 18 cents more to get their same rate or 11 cents in Smith County/Tyler,” he said.
“So, we were at 35 (cents). Gregg is at 29 (cents), but if they didn’t have the sales tax, they’d get 47 (cents) way over us,” Sims calculated. “So when you look at it from that direction, we are the lowest around. It means that we’re operating the county very efficiently. There’s not fluff. We’re not wasting money anywhere.”
A lower tax rate means the county is using fewer dollars than the nearby and regional counties to fund the same services such as law enforcement, road maintenance and court operations, he pointed out.
Future Needs
Sims said in order to help provide additional relief and fund more services, such as road repairs, without burdening taxpayers, he suggests residents consider backing a proposed sales tax, such as the one the county attempted to pass last November.
“This court tried to fund the road improvements last year with a sales tax called a county assistance district,” said Sims. “Simply put, there are two places to raise the needed funds, a countywide property tax increase or a sales tax only in the unincorporated areas of the county.
“This is a decision for the voters,” he said. “If county roads are important to you, I’d be happy to discuss it further any time.”
Judge Sims said he understands the concerns of county roads as he drives down one daily.
“If you want to do something about it, talk to your neighbors; get 10 or 12 of them to come see your commissioner and say hey, we want you to either raise our property taxes to pay for these new roads, or we want to help support a new sales tax, because there’s not money that’s just sitting out there that we’re not spending,” said Sims. “A sales tax is the way to go. And I’d love to have people from every rural community from Gill, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Karnack, Woodlawn, Harleton and Nesbitt to come and say hey, we think a sales tax is the way to go to keep our property taxes low and to give money to fix county roads. That’s what I’d like to hear from people.”
In addition to county roads, other future needs the county would like to focus on include better pay for the sheriff’s department and county employees.
“Especially just looking at the sheriff’s department, jailer pays $33,000 a year,” said Sims. “That’s not a lot for you to spend your whole day in jail every day. A deputy (position) pays $43,000. Those guys, you see all they’re doing for $43,000 a year. It’s not great pay. Compared to everyone around us — Marshall PD, Panola, Marion, Gregg, Rusk — we are low still. So those are some areas that I still intend to bring some focus to, to keep pressure on to get our wages up.”
The county judge said the deputy and jailer wages are just indicators of the pay of county employees, as a whole.
“It’s all low. And so as our years go on, I want to continue to keep pressure on our wages going up, if we can, and making sure if we’re going to raise rates significantly, I want to spend it where we’re going to get a big return,” he said. “That’s going to be county roads or our sheriff’s office.”
Judge Sims said the county hopes to be able to afford a much needed new radio system for the sheriff’s department in the future. He said a new, well functioning radio system is important for not only the safety of deputies who use them to communicate in emergencies, but also for the welfare of county residents.
“The sheriff’s department has a big need for radio systems. Our first bid on radio systems was $7 million. Our whole budget is only $24 million from property taxes, so that’s a huge number,” said Sims. “What I’d like to do is consider, maybe next year, raising the property tax to try to collect enough money to pay for our new radio system and then the next year just go back down. It’s a pay as you go system.
“We’re not a wasteful county,” he said. “We have a very low property tax rate. We don’t live like we’re on champagne diet when we’re on a beer budget. So, I feel like we’re headed in a very good direction to be able to do some nice things.”
Budget Highlights
As far as the county budget, it did increase this year due to two main reasons — the increase in property valuations and new properties added to the tax roll.
“Of course we know property valuations went up and we also had new properties come on. Last year, we had about $100 million in new properties come on the tax rolls,” Sims noted. “This year it was about $70 million, which is great. That means our county is growing. New things are coming — new businesses, new homes. That’s exactly the kind of growth that you want to see.”
This year’s budget mirrors last year’s needs, but also provides for raises for county employees as well as needed equipment for the sheriff’s office.
“Every employee got a $1,200 raise — $100 a month, which is not huge, but we’re just trying to keep a little push on payroll for our employees,” said Sims.
The budget will also provide for a new armored vehicle for the sheriff’s department to help protect officers during threatening situations. The construction of a new training building for the sheriff’s office is also included in the budget.
Something the county is looking forward to in this upcoming fiscal year, in October, is paying off the last debt of its bond.
“We had two bonds when I took office. We were supposed to pay them off in 2028. We’re going to have them paid off in 2022,” Sims announced. “I hate to have debt that’s working against you, and so we will have paid that off and be able to use those monies that we were paying on debt payments for improvements here in the county.”
He said the first debt, which was for the construction of the jail annex, was paid off last year. The one that will be paid off in October is for the energy savings bond.
“(County Auditor) Ms. Haynes has been super helping me manage our money to make sure we had enough to get those things paid off and get that behind us,” the county judge said.