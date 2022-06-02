As parents scramble to find baby formula amid the nationwide shortage, Harrison County agencies are reaching out and trying to pass along as much helpful information as they can to help families through this crisis.
“We’re really trying to work hard with the grocers to be sure that they do have options for WIC families,” Ann Dildy, site supervisor for the Marshall office, said.
Harrison County Texas Agrilife Extension agents are also trying to aid families by encouraging the public to reach out to reputable resources such as a local pediatrician, 211 informational hotline for local resources or local WIC clinics for recommendations on formula substitutions or feeding habits.
“I just want all parents and caregivers to be careful,” said local extension agent Louraiseal McDonald, expressing how important it is to put safety first.
“Our children are our future,” she said.
Recall Hastens Shortage
While pandemic-related supply chain issues and lack of ingredients led to an initial shortage earlier this year, the issue intensified in February after major formula manufacturer Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled several of its powdered products, including Similac formulas as well as Alimentum and EleCare, which are all manufactured at Abbott’s Sturgis, Michigan plant.
According to USA Today, Abbott supplies 46.2 percent of the U.S. supply of baby formula, and about one-quarter was historically produced at the Michigan plant, which closed on Feb. 17.
Abbott voluntarily recalled the products after receiving four consumer complaints of possible contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured at the facility.
Latest Update
Abbott Laboratories announced last week its plans to restart production at the Sturgis facility on June 4. The company said it will prioritize EleCare production, with initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20.
Thanks to an amended decree approved by the federal court in Michigan, Abbott said they plan to release its Elecare specialty amino acid-based formulas in limited qualities to help meet critical patient need. The product will be released immediately free of charge to children in urgent medical need. Parents and caregivers in urgent need should contact their healthcare professionals or Abbott at 1-800-881-0876 for more information.
“EleCare formulas are hypoallergenic and are used by infants and children who have severe food allergies or gastrointestinal (GI) disorders that require amino acid-based formulas,” the company stated in a press release issued last week. “While Abbott has limited inventory of these products, there should be enough to fulfill current patient needs until new product is available in the coming months. The products being released are EleCare (for infants 0-12 months) and EleCare Jr (for ages one year and up).
Similac and Alimentum powder formulas that were voluntarily recalled in February are not included in this product release, Abbott officials said.
Due to the overall shortage, stores, including those in Marshall, are experiencing bare shelves. As a result, stores have posted notices of limited supplies available for purchase per customer. At CVS, there is a maximum of three units per customer for all baby formula. At Walmart, store officials noted that effective immediately, all infant formulas are limited to five units per customer per day, per child.
Formula Alternatives
In the meantime, local agencies are monitoring the situation and providing alternative options to help families endure.
Dildy, with the local Marshall WIC office, said Texas WIC, for instance, has added some alternative options for clients that can be found on the state’s website, Texaswic.org.
“There are some alternative options for Similac Advance now through the end of June,” said Dildy. “They don’t have to come back into the clinic to update their cards,” she said of clients.
“There’s also alternative options for (Similac) Sensitive and (Similac) Total Confident and (Similac) For Spit-Up,” Dildy noted. “All are through the end of July.”
She said if in doubt, customers can always go to the texaswic.org website to learn what some of the alternatives and options are.
“If they get to the store and are totally confused, we always say please if you’re standing on the formula aisle, call the (WIC) office and we’ll see what we can do,” she said.
Dildy said since the shortage crisis, she and the local office’s nutritionist have made frequent visits to local stores such as Kroger, Super One and Walmart nearly every day to see what’s available in their stock.
Dildy said as grocers are starting to get larger size cans, some are allowing WIC clients who are eligible for smaller size cans to swap out the can size, which has helped.
“With the supply chain not getting their deliveries like they normally would, that’s just been such a big issue for them, so we’ve been trying to work with the vendors and with Abbott just to do what they can,” said Dildy.
She said the alternatives might not be ideal with what the mother’s want, but at least it’s something they can feed their babies.
“I wish I could tell the moms: ‘Well by August the 1st, the shelves would be stocked,’ but I (cannot),” said Dildy.
“It’s just been kind of a nightmare,” she said of the overall nationwide crisis. “I’ve felt sorry for the new moms, not knowing what to do to feed their babies.”
“You just try to help,” she said. “The moms, in the beginning, they were upset with us… it was totally out of our control, but now they understand we are on their side; we’re just trying to help.”
While the shortage has led to more breastfeeding, Dildy said some mothers unfortunately do not have the option to breastfeed. She applauded nonprofits like Mothers’ Milk Bank of North Texas who are working to provide aid during the formula crisis to mothers, particularly in the Fort Worth area.
“The milk bank in Fort Worth, which is an amazing place, has been so busy trying to help a lot of moms in that area,” Dildy said.
Safety Tips
While there isn’t a milk bank in this area to act as a supplement, local agencies are offering other tips to help babies get the nutrition they need. One of the tips is to avoid making homemade milk.
“We try to discourage them from making homemade formula or giving the newborn cow’s milk,” said Dildy.
Texas Agrilife Extension agents echoed her sentiments.
“As a reminder, infant needs as well as early childhood needs are very specific and should be addressed by a healthcare professional,” said Danielle Krueger, a specialist with the extension agency. “The best advice for those who are faced with shortages is to contact their pediatrician so they may contact a local formula representative.
“The public should not make their own homemade formula,” stressed Krueger. “There have been cases reported where infants are showing either toxicity, nutrient deficiencies or gastrointestinal complications due to homemade formulas or substituting other milk alternatives.”
The agencies also discourages watering down formula.
“We just try to ask the moms to please don’t water down the formula, just because they really do need a balance of nutrients, and when they water down that formula or they add juice to the formula, it really changes that,” said Dildy.
Krueger concurred.
“Formula should not be watered down,” said Krueger. “When extra water is added to the formula, the formula is diluted and baby will not receive adequate nutrients (fat, protein, carbohydrates and minerals).
Krueger additionally noted that purchasing formula from online retailers is safe as long as the formula meets the needs of the infant and is purchased from a reputable store or pharmacy.