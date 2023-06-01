The East Texas Patriot Guard Riders joined the family of Airman 1st Class Trystan Speakes in welcoming the Harrison County soldier home this past weekend following an eight-month deployment in Jordan.
Speakes, a 2016 Elysian Fields High School graduate, was pleasantly surprised Saturday as he arrived at the Whataburger with his family, on U.S. 80 to the patriotic display of flags proudly posted by members of the East Texas Patriot Guard Riders, led by Ride Captain Bill Parrish.
His mother, Leslie Speakes, was humbled by the sweet gesture.
“He’s my oldest. I just missed him,” the mother said as tears welled in her eyes as she paused to hug each member, expressing her gratitude.
Speakes, who has served in the Air Force for about five years now, hasn’t been home to Harrison County since 2020. The warm welcome home left him speechless.
Speakes, who is an aircraft armament member of the 366th Munitions Squadron (F-15) aircraft, has been stationed in Mountain Home, Idaho. He said throughout his service, he’s been deployed twice, with the most recent being the eight-month deployment to Jordan.
“Both of them were pretty fun, so far,” he said. “I can’t really complain about them.”
Speakes will be changing duty stations June 30 to Alaska. He’s happy to be home to spend time with his family before them. He was joined by his family, including his younger sister as well as his grandparents Thurmon and Chris Speakes, and other family and friends at the welcome home surprise celebration.