The Harrison County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to expand the airport board from eight members to 14.
“Currently, we’re able to have eight members. I want to vote to increase that to 14 members. I have 14 people that are interested in serving on this. I thought, well, the more the merrier,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
In addition to approving this amendment in the airport advisory bylaws, the court also voted in favor of the airport advisory board list, presented by Judge Sims.
The airport advisory board is comprised of volunteers that play an advisory role to make recommendations to the court. It also cooperates with the airport manager in ensuring that everything is followed properly in regards to FAA rules. The board also helps develop a plan for the airport and tries to create an atmosphere that the airport itself is self-sustaining.
“They make recommendations about airport operations,” explained Judge Sims.
The list approved Tuesday includes several ex-officio members, which are positions that automatically sit on the board, such as the county judge, the county judge’s administrative assistant Charlene Graff; the airport manager; Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who represents the geographical area where the airport is located; and Marshall Economic Development Corporation director Rush Harris.
“The rest of them are all either pilots or airplane owners,” noted Judge Sims.
Those names approved were: Al Moore, Chris Danhauer, Craig Foust, Ed Smith, Jeff Boyd, Kelli Fleming, Kim Vaughn, Mike Hallum and Ric Petit.
The board consists of people who are engaged in activities at the airport.
“In the past, we had some outside folks and local businessmen and other community leaders that were on the airport advisory board, and I felt like it probably would be a better idea… or what needs to happen is we had airport (oriented) people who are actually out there, frequenting and using the services of the airport,” said Sims. “So that’s the adjustment of this advisory board.”