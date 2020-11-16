Harrison County saw seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with Marshall Independent School District reporting 10 new cases.
This brings the total number of active cases in the county up to 87.
The county also reports 441 probable cases of the virus, with 316 probable recoveries and 125 probable active cases.
Five students from Marshall High School tested positive for COVID-19 according to the school district, along with two MHS staff members, 1 Marshall Junior High School students, 1 MEGS staff member and 1 LRC staff member.
MISD now has 32 active cases, with 56 recoveries, for a total of 88 cases since the start of school.
STATE CASES
Texas surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday, as COVID-19 number continue to grow across the country.
Texas currently has the second highest death count overall in the U.S., trailing only New York, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. It's the 22nd highest per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 3,430.4, an increase of 53.6 percent.
Texas now ranks 31st in the country for new cases per capita, with 428.3 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. One in every 417 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.