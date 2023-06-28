The Harrison Central Appraisal District Board convened Tuesday but took no action, at this time, regarding several grievances made against newly appointed chief appraiser Mark Alexander.
Grievances made by lead appraiser James Godwin, through his attorney Josh Maness, include allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual innuendo, racial slurs and other insensitive, morally, ethically and legally wrong actions and comment reportedly made by Alexander, who was promoted the new chief appraiser in January.
After an hour of deliberating in closed session, Appraisal Board Chair Chase Palmer said that while no action would be taken Tuesday, they are taking the matter to heart and have obtained counsel.
“The board takes this matter extremely seriously. We have already obtained counsel to assist us in this matter,” Palmer told the anxiously awaiting crowd. “The board will take no action today, and we’ll reconvene at a further time.”
Godwin, who has been with HCAD for the past 10 years, also reported violations of Appraisal Review Board Guidelines and Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice violations that he alleges are taking place daily in the local office by allowing inexperienced unqualified personnel to take charge of vital functions in the office. He also reported alleged ex-parte conversations between appraisers and certain members of the appraisal review board regarding specific valuations.
“These allegations are serious and are deserving of a full investigation,” attorney Josh Maness, representing Godwin, wrote in a letter to Palmer, bringing the concerns to his attention.
“Texas appraisal districts must be ‘fair and equal’ to all taxpayers. Additionally, the ARB process is somewhat similar to a short jury trial. If the appraisal district is unduly influencing the ARB members, the validity of the whole process is compromised,” Maness wrote.
Some of the Allegations
In the complaints, Godwin alleged that staff members have witnessed the chief say inappropriate comments to female employees and slap one in the rear-end, in particular, in a “good game” type gesture on a couple of occasions, which made all uncomfortable, but was received by the female employee with an affectionate smile.
Godwin said he advised the female workers to report it, which they did, but no action was taken.
“Mark told a female coworker that she could have the days off she requested ‘If she was a good girl.’ Mark told the same coworker who was holding a USB stick in her mouth while typing that she looked good with something in her mouth.’ Mark told an African American female employee ‘You look like a monkey eating a banana.’” Godwin wrote in his complaint.
Godwin said he did not witness those allegations or get a direct report, but he said they were confirmed by a coworker.
“To me, directly, while I was eating a salad as I was working through lunch, ‘No self respecting white boy would be caught dead eating a salad like that,’” Godwin said Alexander told him.
Godwin said Alexander would also call the women in the office psychos or psychopaths. He alleged that while still allowed in ARB, Alexander allegedly told him not to present evidence in a way that may get values lowered.
“I was to only present the comps and evidence. I was to only answer questions directly asked to me. When I overstepped these limitations and tried to abide by the guidelines I was removed from ARB,” Godwin wrote.
He noted that on the other hand, Amber Jones, a fellow appraiser who is also listed in the complaints, “is encouraged to argue with, interrupt, and be rude to the property owners in an attempt to get a no change or even an increase in value, violating ARB guidelines.”
Godwin also alleged that the chief appraiser frequently ignores or changes a value a property owner lawfully rendered.
“I do not make these allegations lightly, nor do I relish reporting these details,” Godwin wrote. “I have put 10 years of my life working at the appraisal district and do not want its reputation or the reputation of my coworkers tarnished. However, with a heavy heart I must report these things I have witnessed and have been witnessed by others.”
Additional Concerns
Godwin’s complaints were corroborated by former longtime deputy chief, Stacy Morris, who recently resigned a few months shy of her 25th work anniversary due to the very same grievances.
Morris also addressed the board Tuesday, explaining her position.
“I was the assistant chief appraiser in this district for many years,” Morris said Tuesday as she addressed the board before a standing-room only crowd that occupied the board room as well as the adjoining hallway.
“It was questioned as to why I resigned or left my tenure year,” said Morris. “I could no longer be complicit to laws being broken.”
Morris said she was tired of having complaints she’s reported “being swept under the rug.”
“I would never put my license in jeopardy to break the law in any shape, form or fashion, and fully support everything that Mr. Godwin has put in his complaint,” she told the board.
Morris noted that she has also filed complaints through Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) against not only Alexander, but fellow HCAD employee Amber Jones, who has also been reported for alleged misconduct.
“I have filed complaints through TDLR on both Mark Alexander and Amber Jones, as well as the fact that there is an unlicensed person doing commercial work in this office, so please read your letters if you want,” she said, urging each board member to read her letter of complaint.
Morris said of the applicants of chief appraiser, she was the only one that met all of the qualifications as advertised in the job posting. She said she has attempted to share her knowledge with Alexander, particularly on the property value study, to no avail.
“I worked away from my home, my three children as a single mother, to attain the knowledge and experience I have today, only to be denied a position for which I am highly qualified, twice,” she wrote in her letter to the board. “I was definitely not ready to retire, but due to the above, if and when the state comes in to study our procedures and values, it will be very clear to them the laws that are being broken.
“This is due to inexperience and lack of qualifications of the person appointed to do the job,” she said.
With full transparency, in his letter, Godwin also informed that, he, too, applied for the chief appraiser position, but made it very clear that his decision to come forward with the allegations was not an act of retaliation due to “sour grapes.”
“It is not,” Godwin stressed. “I have done all in my power to help make the transition from one administration to the next go smoothly. This is my attempt to bring forth the wrongs that have been reported to me in my capacity as ‘lead appraiser.’”
Prior to going to the board, Godwin noted that he has made attempts to go through proper protocol to correct each situation according to the scope of his authority.
“It is my intent to claim my words and actions under the Texas Whistleblower Act,” Godwin wrote. “I pray and hope that this is taken seriously. The morale in our office has suffered woefully these last few months, and we are in jeopardy of losing more talented people if these violations continue to go on.”
Godwin said his conscience will no longer allow him to stand by and watch his coworkers suffer indignity and humiliation.
“It is my duty to my coworkers and the citizens of Harrison County to come forward and describe the situation we now find ourselves in at the Harrison Central Appraisal District in Marshall, Texas,” he wrote.
Maness informed the board that he’s bringing the complaint to the board on Godwin’s behalf under Texas Government Code 554.002, which protects government employees who report violations of law by their employing agency of government.
“These allegations are serious and are deserving of a full investigation,” said Maness.
Call for Investigation
Maness has suggested that the board hire a neutral party to conduct an investigation into the allegations, given the nature of the allegations and the potential conflicts of interest amongst the employees of HCAD, the board and the Appraisal Review Board members.
Maness told the board Tuesday that the detailed complaints certainly impact the integrity of the HCAD office.
“I know of no other governmental office that affects every single citizen in this county,” Maness told board members.
The attorney reminded the board of their responsibilities, which includes hiring and firing the chief appraiser, and addressing personnel matters.
“This complaint calls into question the integrity of the employees that work here — (about) 23 or 24 people,” said Maness.
He said the complaint also calls into question the integrity of the ARB process where citizens can come forward and protest without the appraisal district unduly influencing the ARB members’ decision by discussing the matter with certain ARB members prior to.
“There’s also a question of favoritism — one taxpayer over another,” said Maness. “It’s my understanding the policy you have, members of the appraisal district …that the heart and soul of the training is that the appraisal district must treat us all fairly and equally whether you’re a large landowner, a single homeowner, a company, whatever the case may be, and that has been called into question.”
Maness said he and his client are recommending that the board hire someone, who lives and works outside of the county, to interview fellow HCAD employees regarding the reported complaints.
“These employees that may be a little hesitant to come forward because they’re young, they have kids, families and they don’t want to lose their job, they might be hesitant to come forward … but with you hiring somebody that’s neutral, if you interviewed them and talked to them in confidence so they can tell you what’s going on here, then you can get to the bottom of it,” Maness told the board. “The citizens of Harrison County deserve that — one way or the other.”
The board also listened to the concerns of local realtor, Clayton Allen. Speaking on behalf of his family business, Allen shared his concerns of suspected unethical practices for several months.
“I’ll say that we have suspected — for at least the last 24 months — that we have been targeted for unjust tax valuations for under various property holdings that me and our family have together,” said Allen, whose family owns a real estate agency. “We were treated extremely poorly at the last ARB (Appraisal Review Board) hearing last year in which Amber and this gentleman sat.”
“It calls into question the total taxable consequence of property holdings we have in Harrison County into the, we think, in excess of tens of thousands of dollars over and above what is fair and just for similar property valuations,” said Allen. “That is money out of our pockets that I hire employees with, that I pay into this community, goes out of our pockets and into the appraisal district, and wherever they choose for it to go. But, we now have proof that what we’ve long suspected is true. So, we’ll see.”
Prior into going into closed session, Maness asked the board to be courageous in their decision making.
“You’re here to serve the citizens, the taxpayers. You’re not here to cover anything up,” Maness told the board. “If there’s nothing there, what harm does it do?”
He encouraged the board to set a reasonable timeline to disclose their findings.
“This is a public office; it’s your tax money,” said Maness. “If something wrong is going on you’re entitled to know. If something not is wrong going on, you’re entitled to know that too, so that you’re fairly appraised, your tax dollars are collected and they’re used to properly fund government.”
Board’s Response
Answering a question about how the process will be disclosed to interested parties, Palmer noted that they wouldn’t be able to respond at this time as it’s a personnel matter.
Following the meeting, former assistant chief appraiser Morris was discouraged by the outcome.
“I’m so literally disgusted. These women’s allegations and complaints, as well as mine and Mr. Godwin’s, are not being taken seriously, being swept under the rug; and to continue to put these property owners through what they’ve been through is absolutely illegal; and I’m so thankful I’ve turned them in,” she said of Alexander and Jones.
“I would love to see them both removed from this office and (hire) people that have integrity and ethics, and they will uphold the law and take care of business and make sure that the proper steps and corrective action is taken,” Morris told the News Messenger.
When asked his thoughts on the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting, Maness, speaking on behalf of his client said they are pleased that the board has taken the steps to hire counsel.
“It’s not a surprise that they’ve taken no official action, but we are glad that they’ve hired counsel,” said Maness. “At this point in time, I certainly don’t have any reason to not believe Chairman Palmer when he said they take the matter seriously.”
“We just hope they take the courageous next step and actually investigate the allegations,” said Maness.