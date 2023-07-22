The Harrison Central Appraisal Board appointed J.L. Flowers, of Rusk, as the interim chief appraiser of the appraisal district at special meeting Friday following Monday’s resignation of Mark Alexander.
The decision was made following about 35 minutes of discussion in executive session with counsel. Board member Ted Huffhines made the motion to hire Flowers at a rate of $600 per day, plus mileage. The motion was seconded by Jay Nelson, and unanimously approved by the board.
“That begins today and goes through the end of August,” Board Chair Chase Palmer said, noting the motion that was made.
According to his resume, Flowers has been the chief appraiser/tax assessor-collector for the Cherokee County Appraisal District since 2000. He served as deputy chief appraiser prior to that for about four years. He also served as appraisal supervisor and field appraiser earlier in his career in the 90s.
Alexander, who was promoted to the role of chief appraiser in January, tendered his resignation Monday amid an investigation that was launched to examine several grievances recently made against him by current and former employees.
Complaints
The initial grievances made by lead appraiser James Godwin on June 27, through his attorney Josh Maness, include allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual innuendo, racial slurs, and other insensitive, morally, ethically and legally wrong actions and comment reportedly made by Alexander.
Godwin, who has been with HCAD for the past 10 years, also reported violations of Appraisal Review Board Guidelines and Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice violations that he alleges are taking place daily in the local office by allowing inexperienced unqualified personnel to take charge of vital functions in the office. He also reported alleged ex-parte conversations between appraisers and certain members of the appraisal review board regarding specific valuations.
He additionally alleged that while still allowed in Appraisal Review Board meetings, Alexander allegedly told him not to present evidence in a way that may get values lowered.
“I was to only present the comps and evidence. I was to only answer questions directly asked to me. When I overstepped these limitations and tried to abide by the guidelines I was removed from ARB,” Godwin wrote.
He noted that on the other hand, Amber Jones, a fellow appraiser who is also listed in the complaints, “is encouraged to argue with, interrupt, and be rude to the property owners in an attempt to get a no change or even an increase in value, violating ARB guidelines.”
Godwin also alleged that the chief appraiser frequently ignores or changes a value a property owner lawfully rendered.
Godwin’s complaints were corroborated by former longtime deputy chief, Stacy Morris, who recently resigned a few months shy of her 25th work anniversary, due to the very same grievances.
As a result of the grievances made, the appraisal district board decided at its July 6 meeting to hire attorney Joe Tooley to investigate the allegations. The decision was made as the board convened for the second time, at the time, to discuss additional complaints brought to their attention by Godwin’s attorney Maness.
During the July 6 meeting, Maness, informed the board of additional complaints he had received in other areas in the office, including records and property ownership management.
When asked by the News Messenger, at the time, if he’d like to comment on the allegations, Alexander declined to comment, stating he’s represented by counsel.
Friday’s Meeting
Prior to convening into executive session at Friday’s meeting, the appraisal district board entertained public comments from concerned residents, giving them three minutes each to speak. Those who addressed the board included Clay Allen and son Clayton Allen, who spoke on behalf of their family-owned real estate business and had addressed the board previously regarding concerns of unjust tax valuations for various properties they own. Local attorney Maness also addressed the board, speaking not only on behalf of his client Godwin, but as a local property owner, too.
In his address, Clay Allen asked if the former chief was still employed in any capacity at the appraisal district. He also asked if the former chief appraiser had retained his own attorney or if his attorney was being paid for by taxpayer dollars.
The board informed him that they couldn’t respond to any questions; they could only listen.
“In public comment, you’re welcome to talk; we’ll listen (and take it under advisement)... but it’s not a back and forth situation,” Palmer explained.
Clay said his questions weren’t rhetorical. He was hoping for an answer, and hopes one will eventually be revealed.
“All these things will come out,” said Clay. “I mean, y’all can only hide behind executive session stone walling for so long before these questions have to get answered. You know the answers. Maybe you’re getting advice from legal counsel that you don’t have to answer anything, but at some point you’re going to. You’re going to have to answer to the taxpayers, the people of Harrison County. It’s gotta come out. So, if you don’t want to answer them here in this forum, (perhaps) you would arrange for some other type forum. Thank you for your time.”
Maness said he comes to the board as a taxpayer and lawyer for other taxpayers with concerns.
“To start, the chief appraiser has resigned. Whether or not he’s employed, we don’t know, but there remains much work to be done,” Maness told the board. “The chief appraiser’s job while they’re sitting in this corner is to provide objective comps (real estate comparable listings to help get the most accurate estimate of a home’s value) to help the ARB panel, so that the ARB panel can essentially be the jury, to be neutral, to figure out what’s fair if there is a dispute. They must be honest.”
Continuing his address, Maness said he believes the chief appraiser position clearly has an advantage over 99 percent of the taxpayers in Harrison County.
“They have more knowledge. They have access to their full system. It is not fair. And the system is designed for the average taxpayer — not sophisticated landowners or professionals that can study and research the system before they walk in here,” the attorney said.
Sharing his own personal story, Maness informed the board of his experience with the recently resigned chief appraiser during an ARB panel hearing a few days ago.
“I told him under oath I had zero assets,” Maness said of a personal property. “He used one photograph off Facebook. And then when we show up here I properly requested the materials that he had to give me under the rules in advance. He started using other stuff. And I objected and he took it down. And his sole response to the ARB board was I disagree but I can’t prove it. And within about 10 seconds they put it back from $56,000 to zero. The reason I bring that forward to you is because how many other people did he do that to?”
Maness questioned the board why they didn’t take action to suspend Alexander as soon as Godwin came forth with the allegations.
“From the day James Godwin blew the whistle and y’all knew there were issues, whether they were true or not, the board chose not to suspend him,” said Maness. “So, for at least the ARB hearings that he touched, from the day James Godwin blew the whistle to the day he said ‘I’m done, I don’t want to fight this fight’, for whatever reason — personal or he knew that the walls were closing in — all those ARB hearings should be subject to looking at, because if he bring forth the comps, such as with the Allen family, from Lubbock, it doesn’t make any sense; and some taxpayer doesn’t know how to challenge that, and the ARB panel that’s all they had to go off of, to do the best that they can, that taxpayer just got short-changed.”
Maness said the HCAD board must take some responsibility.
“This building is not owned by the appraisal district, so to speak, it’s owned by everybody in this room. You have to take some responsibility. You chose not to suspend him. I don’t see how you can certify, legitimately, these tax rolls next Tuesday,” the attorney said. “I know you’re working hard to get your next chief appointed to get that process done, but it’s unfinished business.”
With that said, Maness said the board owes it to the taxpayers to disclose whether or not the attorney they hired to conduct the investigation, Mr. Toole, was independent or not.
“You owe it to the taxpayers, is he independent, meaning that y’all hire him and say go interview everybody and then come back and be transparent; or does he have an attorney-client relationship with you all?” said Maness. “He should be independent so the taxpayers can know. They’re going to know some because he wants to interview three of my clients that are appraisal district employees. You should make yourselves available to be interviewed, all your superintendents, and the members of the ARB panel so you can see where the evidence leads you.”
In his address, Clayton Allen said he knows he’s not making any friends throughout this process, but he didn’t throw the first stone.
“I want everyone on this board to think about how you would feel if you found out in a whistleblower letter that you were being targeted by a couple of county employees,” he said.
“What would be your reaction?” he said, adding he should not have to come and defend himself against employees that have done irreversible reputational damage to this office.
“Our ARB hearing was last week. As I’m sure you are aware, there were some dramatic differences in the values set by Mark Alexander and Amber Jones, and the value that were set by the ARB, differences big enough to drive a mac truck through,” said Clayton, sharing his values went down at least by 40 percent across the board; and by at least 70 percent on one property after the hearing
“So either we were singled out for higher appraised values, or Mark Alexander’s work was shallow and unconvincing, and he never should have been chief appraiser in the first place.”
Clayton said he’s less concerned about how his family was treated since they are relatively sophisticated property owners, who are in the real estate business.
“I am concerned with the thousands of citizens of Harrison County who have their property valuations inflated by these two — people who aren’t familiar with the protest process, or couldn’t be here at 10:15 a.m. on a Tuesday to defend themselves,” he said.
“This board has the power to right a sinking ship. I suggest you do it quickly,” urged Clayton.