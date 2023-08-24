The Harrison Central Appraisal Board hired J.L. Flowers, of Rusk, as the chief appraiser of the appraisal district at special meeting Friday.
Flowers had currently been serving as interim chief appraiser following the resignation of Mark Alexander.
Flowers’ tenure is effective Sept. 1. The appraisal district, in a press release, said his hiring “follows four weeks of service by Flowers as interim chief appraiser, during which time he was proactive in the legal certification of the 2023 taxable values. In addition to the certifications, he has also been involved in assisting with HCAD assessment responsibilities involving the calculation of various tax transparency rates required by state legislators.”
Flowers is a native of Henderson County and a 1992 graduate of Texas A&M University.
According to his resume, Flowers has been the chief appraiser/tax assessor-collector for the Cherokee County Appraisal District since 2000. He served as deputy chief appraiser prior to that for about four years. He also served as appraisal supervisor and field appraiser earlier in his career in the 90s.
He is a property tax educator and is active in many statewide organizations within the Texas property tax industry.