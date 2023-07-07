In response to several grievances made against newly appointed chief appraiser Mark Alexander, the Harrison Central Appraisal District Board decided Wednesday to hire attorney Joe Tooley to investigate the allegations.
The decision was made Wednesday as the board convened for the second time to discuss complaints made by current and former employees of the appraisal district against the new chief appraiser, who was promoted to the position in January.
When asked by the News Messenger if he’d like to comment on the allegations, Alexander declined to comment because he’s represented by counsel.
During the meeting, local attorney Josh Maness, who brought the initial complaint to the board made by lead appraiser James Godwin and corroborated by former longtime deputy chief Stacy Morris, informed the board of additional complaints he’s received this week.
“On Monday, I received three statements from people that still work here,” Maness told board members.
He noted that the complaints didn’t come from the appraisal department, but other areas in the office including records and property ownership management.
“They unilaterally contacted me, explaining to me what they had either witnessed directly to them or from their coworkers. They wanted to swear under penalty of perjury, so that you would know,” said Maness. “I had other employees contact me and reach out to me. And then one of the persons who signed the declaration, I got it to Mr. Palmer (HCAD board chair) as soon as I could.”
Initial Grievances
The initial grievances made by lead appraiser James Godwin, through his attorney Maness, include allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual innuendo, racial slurs, and other insensitive, morally, ethically and legally wrong actions and comment reportedly made by Alexander.
Godwin, who has been with HCAD for the past 10 years, also reported violations of Appraisal Review Board Guidelines and Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice violations that he alleges are taking place daily in the local office by allowing inexperienced unqualified personnel to take charge of vital functions in the office. He also reported alleged ex-parte conversations between appraisers and certain members of the appraisal review board regarding specific valuations.
In the complaints, Godwin alleged that staff members have witnessed the chief say inappropriate comments to female employees and slap one in the rear-end, in particular, in a “good game” type gesture on a couple of occasions, which made all uncomfortable but was received by the female employee with an affectionate smile.
Godwin said he advised the female workers to report it, which they did, but no action was taken.
“Mark told a female coworker that she could have the days off she requested ‘if she was a good girl.’ Mark told the same coworker who was holding a USB stick in her mouth while typing that she looked good with something in her mouth.’ Mark told an African American female employee ‘you look like a monkey eating a banana,’” Godwin wrote in his complaint.
Godwin said he did not witness those allegations or get a direct report, but he said they were confirmed by a coworker.
“To me, directly, while I was eating a salad as I was working through lunch, ‘No self respecting white boy would be caught dead eating a salad like that,’” Godwin said Alexander told him.
He additionally alleged that while still allowed in Appraisal Review Board meetings, Alexander allegedly told him not to present evidence in a way that may get values lowered.
“I was to only present the comps and evidence. I was to only answer questions directly asked to me. When I overstepped these limitations and tried to abide by the guidelines, I was removed from ARB,” Godwin wrote.
He noted that on the other hand, Amber Jones, a fellow appraiser who is also listed in the complaints, “is encouraged to argue with, interrupt, and be rude to the property owners in an attempt to get a no change or even an increase in value, violating ARB guidelines.”
Godwin also alleged that the chief appraiser frequently ignores or changes a value a property owner lawfully rendered.
Latest Complaints
The latest complaints from fellow employees also verify Godwin’s statements, Maness said. Maness said one of the latest complaints came from Debbie Freeman, who handles records and reports for various parts of the appraisal process.
“She was the lady that alleged that Mr. Alexander made an inappropriate comment about her having a USB stick in her mouth,” Maness told the board Monday. “She was also the lady that was sitting here taking minutes at the last meeting, so she was courageous enough to come forward and say: ‘Yes, that did happen. I work here and what James’ said is true. It happened to me.”
In a declaration presented to the board, Freeman confirmed Godwin’s statements, saying that she was the employee who Alexander allegedly made the inappropriate comment to regarding the USB stick. She said the comment was made around June 8.
“Again, this comment made me uncomfortable and I believe it was inappropriate,” Freeman stated.
She further noted that on or about May 22, she requested two vacation days and received a response that also made her feel uneasy.
“Mark Alexander, chief appraiser, told me I might get the vacation days back if ‘I acted like a good girl,’” Freeman wrote in her declaration. “This comment made me uncomfortable and I believe it to be inappropriate for the workplace.”
Freeman said lastly, on June 29, Alexander told her to remind him when she returned from vacation so that he could try to get her more money on her paycheck. Maness noted Wednesday how upsetting the comment was for Freeman, considering she was the person the chief appraiser allegedly made the inappropriate remarks to.
“I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to figure out why he would say that,” Alexander told the board. “So, if the board chooses not to act upon any of this, so be it, that’s your power as a board; but from what I’ve seen in the last 10 days since Mr. Godwin’s come out, I think what you will in turn see is a lot of loss of the talent of the employees that are up here. They’re just going to leave. They’re going to find other places to work.”
Maness was also provided another declaration from Shannon Livingston, who has been in charge of property ownership management at HCAD since October 2022. In her declaration, Livingston noted that she along with a fellow coworker were in her office when they allegedly witnessed the chief appraiser slap an employee on her buttocks.
“I was shocked and appalled at the behavior I witnessed, especially since Mark Alexander is the chief of the HCAD office,” Livingston wrote.
Ja’Vasua Bolden, a records administrator, also came forth with a declaration, revealing that she is the employee who Alexander allegedly made the racially insensitive remark to. She said the incident occurred approximately 18 months ago as she worked the front desk.
“I had been eating a banana when Mark Alexander walked by me and began to mimic either a monkey or ape, including making noises,” Bolden wrote. “His actions made me feel extremely uncomfortable as well upset as it was inappropriate, derogatory, and racially insensitive.”
She said she found another coworker that had witnessed the incident, and asked him to meet with her and Alexander as she expressed her feelings about the incident.
Maness reiterated to the board Monday how serious the complaints and allegations from the employees are.
“Again, I reiterate, I think these things need to be taken serious. All of these employees that work here should be talked to and hear their side of the story,” said Maness. “All I could do is bring them forth when they came to me.”
“Now, it’s in your hands,” he told the board.
Clay Allen, whose son spoke on behalf of their family’s real estate business during the last meeting concerning excessively high appraised values, also stressed how important the complaints are, and urged the board to take necessary action.
“A lot of serious allegations have been made, emotions are running high, there have been a lot of things said; there’s been a lot of speculation about a lot of things,” said Allen. “I have a lot of comments that would take a lot more than three minutes. The point I want to make today is this, if these allegations are fully vetted; and they are only that — allegations — but if they are vetted and found to be true, I would expect this board to take the appropriate actions, because if you do not, then that means you’re complicit in all of this in some form, fashion or manner, either overtly or through the lack of action. And either one of those is not acceptable.”
“So let’s let this thing run its course, let’s see where the truth lies,” Allen implored. “But if these allegations are founded to be true, then I personally would expect an appropriate level of action from this board.”
Open Session
After about 40 minutes of deliberating in closed session, the meeting reconvened to the public with the board unanimously voting to retain attorney Joe Tooley to assist in investigating the employee complaints and to provide legal counsel to the board. The motion was made by board member Ted Huffhines and seconded by board member Jay Nelson.
When asked his thoughts on the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting, Maness, who represents Godwin, said he thinks it’s a positive step forward.
“Nobody knows what goes on in executive session, but at least it’s a positive step forward,” said Maness. “I’m not familiar with Mr. Tooley. I hope he’s competent to accomplish the task that the board wants to be done.”
“All I can say is that four to five employees, on their own, reached out to me that still actually work here, then there’s others that have some things to say. And so, we’ll see what happens,” said Maness.