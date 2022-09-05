The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a broadband grant proposal presented by the East Texas Council of Government on Tuesday, becoming the second county in ETCOG’s service area to adopt a study and action plan as part of ETCOG’s rural broadband expansion efforts.
Gregg County became the first county to adopt a plan in ETCOG’s Broadband Strategic Planning Initiative after passing a resolution in July in support of a broadband study and action plan. ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland said if Marion County follows suit, then Marion will be the third county to officially adopt a full plan in the initiative.
“You’ll be the first three counties to finish the local identified projects process,” said Cleveland. “These local project teams did meet as many times as possible to complete the process of identifying the three to five most important broadband development projects in each county.”
ETCOG’s 14-county service area include: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
With Harrison County’s adoption of its respective plan, that permits ETCOG to seek funding to help implement the plan’s broadband projects.
“ETCOG has been working with regional elected officials, internet service providers, and contractors to develop an action plan for each county within its 14-county region. At this stage in the planning process, we are proud to announce in addition to the two adopted plans, every county has a draft report completed, over half of the counties have completed the project identification phase, and four counties have completed action plans pending review and approval by their commissioners courts,” ETCOG officials said following Harrison County’s action on Tuesday.
Harrison County’s plan boasts six approved broadband projects, Cleveland noted Tuesday. He said the county’s broadband action plan entails geographic information and detailed budget information.
“It’s a standard line item budget and the second budget is set of for grants. Basically what we’ll be able to do is take all that information when we find a grant that’s a good fit for any of these projects we want to go after,” Cleveland explained, noting they’ll seek grants ranging from local, state and federal.
Historical Timeline
Giving a history of ETCOG’s broadband efforts, Cleveland said the agency has been working on the initiative for a little more than a decade.
“We started out with the Broadband Technology Opportunities Program in 2009 under the Obama administration,” he said. “That didn’t work out like we had hoped. We did the Connect to Texas project with the state Department of Agriculture. They had eventually run out of money.”
Nevertheless, he said ETCOG learned from those two experiences to form a strategy that the agency used to pursue a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). ETCOG was awarded the grant in 2019, leading to the launch of its 2020 Broadband Strategic Planning Initiative. The $375,000 grant was matched by $161,000, for a total of $536,000. The funding is used to support the development of the regional broadband strategic plan, which includes Harrison County.
“Harrison County is addressing critical broadband connectivity needs through its partnership with Conterra and the East Texas Regional Broadband Initiative with ETCOG,” said Cleveland, noting the projects are separate but complement each other.
Regarding the East Texas Regional Broadband Initiative, there are two components of the project with the first being the project identification phase and the second being the Regional Middle Mile Advisory team, which is led by Harrison County’s own County Judge Chad Sims.
“He’s doing a great job with the Regional Middle Mile Advisory team,” Cleveland said, commending Judge Sims.
According to ETCOG officials, the Regional Middle Mile Advisory Team will advise on a broadband network that will connect the entire region.
“The Middle Mile Network is designed to allow access to new and existing internet service providers to complete last mile service to homes or businesses in areas they would otherwise not be able to achieve,” ETCOG officials said.
“Those are two different phases that form the two-prong strategy that we’re using to try and close the gap between urban areas such as Houston, Dallas and so forth and the rural areas,” said Cleveland.
He noted the purpose of the strategic plan is to provide broadband connectivity for unserved and underserved rural areas of East Texas, and bring high speed broadband access to businesses and residents at a price they can afford. Cleveland said while the plan will address some broadband gaps in Harrison County, it won’t be a total solution to the broadband needs.
“It’s important that we tell the constituents that your approval of the projects today is not going to meet every single need, but if we (get funding) it’s going to move Harrison County way forward in the right direction,” said Cleveland.
“This action plan is a partnership with ETCOG with the sought input from county officials, stakeholders, other interested parties in Harrison County that have helped us identify these needs,” he said. “We went to the grassroots and asked the folks … to identify needs in Harrison County and worked those needs into projects.”
Broadband Projects
The estimated total cost for the implementation of all six projects for Harrison County is $20.6 million.
“We have designations of last mile and middle mile projects,” Cleveland said, pointing out the Harrison County project identification team identified four last-mile projects for underserved businesses and two middle-mile projects for underserved residential areas.
- The first project, Texas 43 to Josey Ranch, is a last mile project with an estimated budget of $409,464. The 3.6 mile route extends ISP (internet service provider)-owned fiber from the Business Park at Loop 390 and Texas 43 Northeast on Texas 43 to Josey Ranch. The purpose is to provide high speed connectivity to a long-standing, underserved economic driver of Harrison County.
- The second project, FM 449 to Honeysuckle Farms subdivision, is a middle mile project with an estimated budget of $2.5 million. The 22.9 mile route extends ISP-owned fiber from the intersection of Loop 390 and FM 499 west to the Honeysuckle Farms subdivision. The purpose is to provide high speed connectivity to a large residential subdivision that is currently underserved, in a growth area that is increasingly dependent upon remote work capabilities.
- The third project, FM 968/FM 3251, Business Park, is a last mile project with an estimated budget of $954,617. The 8.6 mile route extends ISP-owned fiber from the intersection of Loop 390 and U.S. 80, west on 80, then southwest on 968, and finally south on FM 3251. The purpose is to provide high speed connectivity to a business park near the Interstate 20 corridor that is currently underserved, potentially attracting new industry to the area.
- The fourth project, U.S. 59 S. to Gill Area Industrial Park, is a last mile project with an estimated budget of $926,717. The 8.2 mile route extends Conterra-owned fiber from S. Washington near U.S. 59, south of I-20, south on U.S. 59 to the Industrial Business Park just north of the Gill community. The purpose is to provide high speed connectivity to the McKinney property in a business park just north of the Gill community.
- The fifth project, U.S. 59 North to Woodlawn/MEDCO, is a last mile project with an estimated budget of $996,872. The 9 mile route extends ISP-owned fiber from the Marshall Police Department, north on U.S. 59 to the Woodlawn area. The purpose is to provide connectivity to existing underserved businesses in Woodlawn, and to facilitate a MEDCO economic development project in the area.
- The sixth project, labeled Harrison County Broadband Ring, is a middle mile project estimated at $14.8 million. The 142-mile route is a proposed ring that begins on FM 2625 southwest of Marshall east to Crossroads, north to Scottsville, east towards Waskom, north towards Jonesville, north towards Karnack, west towards Woodlawn, west towards Harleton, south towards Nesbitt, and continuing south and making a smaller loop between Hallsville and Marshall. According to the purpose, using the survey data from Connected Nation Texas to identify unserved or underserved businesses in the county, a route was prepared. This ring is not intended to go by every underserved business or home but to bring fiber near the majority of those sites so that an internet provider can more easily serve the site.
A Step Ahead
Cleveland said as the opportunities to apply for grants arise, ETCOG’s goal will be to secure as many as possible to help support the regional broadband initiative.
“But you can’t apply for a federal grant unless you have a plan, so we’re in this planning process,” he said.
Cleveland acknowledged Judge Sims for championing the initiative. He also commended the collaborative effort of Harrison, Marion and Gregg counties as it relates to working on their respective projects.
Referencing the plan, Cleveland noted that most of the projects focus on business broadband access opportunities because the grant requires entities to prioritize business needs first.
Cleveland advised that Harrison County was able to add a sixth project after other counties in the region decided not to go forth with all of their five projects.
Cleveland said the initiative is necessary to fulfill a critical need.
“The overall need is we hear year after year, I’ve been here 15 years, ever since I came here in 2007, I’ve heard from our business community and I’ve heard from our residents this message, that we lose businesses every single year that would locate in East Texas or existing businesses that would stay, but for the need for adequate broadband service is important,” said Cleveland. “So we’ve got to figure out (connectivity). That is what this strategy does. This sets forth a plan for Harrison County in cooperation with Marion County, and Gregg County.”
Cleveland thanked all who provided input to the plan.
“We will be way ahead of most because we will have an action plan in place, projects that have been identified with budgets and we can move forward,” he said. “A lot of time and effort have been put in to make this a real, beneficial impact for Harrison County. We couldn’t have done it without our elected officials’ help and help from the business community.”
Judge Sims said he appreciates ETCOG’s service, as well.
“It’s obvious it’s a very complex project,” said Sims. “It’s actually a number of projects all wrapped up into one.
“We’re very appreciative of your help navigating us through this,” he told Cleveland. “It will be a tremendous benefit to Harrison County.”
Cleveland also thanked Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield for his years of service on the ETCOG executive committee.
“If things go as they should, he will be elected to serve as the ETCOG first vice president of the executive committee board of directors at our board of directors meeting,” said Cleveland, noting the meeting is this month. “That means that in 2024, he should then become the chairman of the board if all goes well. So we appreciate his service and Judge Sims.”