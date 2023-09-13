The Harrison County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the fiscal year 2023-2024 county budget Tuesday and set the county tax rate, lowering it by 2.6 cents.
The court approved the budget and tax rate following a series of public hearings in which no one spoke for or against the proposals.
“The tax rate is being reduced down to 28.49 cents from 31.1 cents,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
“And we do anticipate this to raise an extra $3.48 million dollars,” he said as the court voted to adopt the proposed county budget, which is $29,588,000 for the upcoming fiscal year.
“(It’s also) interesting to note that the tax on the average home in the county, is going down from $318 to $308,” Sims added. “So, even though we’re raising more revenue, the tax on the average home is going down. “
The budget that was unanimously adopted reflects estimated disbursements for maintenance and operations from all funds included in the budget.
The $29.588 million budget includes the general, jury, road and bridge, airport, juvenile services, interest and sinking and permanent improvement funds, which receive ad valorem tax revenue, as well as other funds administered by the county.
The court took a record vote with all unanimously approving to adopt and set the ad valorem tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year at 0.2849 cents per $100 valuation, which is down from the current $0.311 per $100 valuation.
Sims thanked all involved for contributing to the preparation of the budget.
“Thank you, guys, for the passing of what I think is a very adequate budget for our county to meet the needs for our citizens,” Judge Sims said. “I appreciate all of your work on this. It’s been, seems like a long time coming.”
The county judge thanked county auditor Becky Haynes for all her efforts as well as county tax assessor-collector Veronica King for helping tremendously with her calculations. He also expressed appreciation to Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb for his assistance.
“I appreciate that,” said Sims.
Following a public hearing, the court also approved the county clerk’s record archive fee plan for fiscal year 2023-2024, as well as the district clerk’s record technology plan.
“The county clerk takes in fees from things that are filed and those funds remain with the county clerk for use in her office,” explained Sims. “It’s the same with the district clerk.”
The court also approved the setting of pay for jurors for District and County-Court-at-Law, grand jurors, door bailiff and grand jury commissioners for the upcoming fiscal year.
“Again, this is where we are complying with new state regulations, increasing first day juror pay to $20 bucks and thereafter $60 bucks,” said Sims.
The court also approved to ratify the property tax collection increase of $3,825,642 for fiscal year 2023-2024, ending Sept. 30, 2024.
Budget Expenses
The budget allows for a 5 percent raise for all employees across the board, something the court is pleased to be able to give this year.
“Last year we gave a minimal raise; it was about 2 percent,” Sims stated previously. “Everyone knows inflation has been 8 to 9 percent, so we didn’t even cover inflation. This year, the max that we felt comfortable doing was 5 percent for raises for our employees. So, it still doesn’t cover inflation even this year, but it’s much better than what we were able to do last year. So, that’s our biggest expense.”
In addition to the 5 percent raise provided by the county, officials in the District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office will also benefit from a supplement provided by Senate Bill 22. The bill relates to the establishment of grant programs to provide financial assistance to qualified sheriff’s offices, constable’s offices, and prosecutor’s offices in rural counties.
“Interestingly enough, the State Legislature passed Senate Bill 22 and that provides for additional funding for the sheriff’s office, DA’s office and some constables also met that requirement,” explained Sims. “Constables had to be predominately making traffic stops. Our constables predominately serve notices and legal documents, so they’re not traffic constables, so they didn’t qualify for that, so they just got the 5 percent that the county gave them. But the DA’s office and our sheriff’s office got significant increases in their salary that came from the state funds out of Senate Bill 22; so they will have very healthy increases.”
Those from the District Attorney’s Office who will receive the increase provided by Senate Bill 22 will include the assistant district attorneys and investigators. Those benefitting from it in the sheriff’s office include the jailers, deputies and chief deputy.
“Our assistant district attorneys, our investigators in the district attorney’s office and then in the sheriff’s office, the jailers and deputies on up to the chief got significant increases, which is great where we’ve been very short-handed,” said Sims. “It has been a huge problem for us to be shorthanded in our jails and in patrol deputies, and so this is a very timely influx of funds from the state that we needed.”
“It wasn’t just us,” he added. “The state recognized that this was happening all over all counties and all cities — they’re all struggling right now to recruit and retain deputies or policemen. So the state recognized that our police force was down and we needed to do something to address that, to attract new deputies. So, it’s really good.”
The second largest expense for this year’s budget is the purchase of a new radio communications system for first responders in the sheriff’s office that will provide seamless interoperability for all coverage areas on the system.
“That total deal is almost $4 million,” noted Judge Sims. “That’s not all this year. We’re in a portion of it this year. It’s such a big project. It’ll stretch over a couple of years.”
“But as we mentioned, that will enable us to talk with the city of Marshall, which we’re not easily able to do right now,” he shared. “The city of Marshall is also doing the same thing; they’re joining in with us, going to the same system, so it’s good timing for us to both get this done — not only to serve the public better, but also for the safety of our first responders — you never know when they’re going to get in a situation and they need some immediate help and need to be able to communicate very well, very quickly.”
The new fiscal year budget also provides more funds for the road and bridge department, increasing the department’s budget by $1.6 million.
“We’re still trying to address the 700-plus miles we have in the county. It’s a lot of miles to address,” Sims noted before. “We’ll keep the pressure on and try to not just patch roads, but we’re really trying to completely refurbish roads.”
Judge Sims said the county is overall pleased with this year’s proposal. He applauded department heads for continuing to be conservative with their funds.
“It’s a healthy budget. We certainly encourage all departments to come in under-budget, and they usually do,” said Sims. “It seems it’s mainly permanent improvements that maxes out their budget, but that’s good.”
Other budgetary items
- Other budgetary items approved Tuesday, following public hearings, included:
- Salaries, expenses and other allowances of elected and county officials for this upcoming year;
- An order setting the salaries of the county auditor and assistant auditors;
- An order appointing the District Court reporter and setting of salary;
- An order appointing the County Court-at-Law reporter and setting of salary;
- An order appointing the District Court bailiff and setting of salary;
- An order appointing the County Court-at-Law bailiff and setting of salary;
- The establishment of the annual employment positions and compensation for county employees;
- The court also approved the setting of fees to be collected by the county clerk and district clerk that are not mandated by statute.