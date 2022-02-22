The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved preliminary plats for two subdivisions — “El Rancho Rojas”, and “Southern Pines Addition,” to be located in Precincts 1 and 4, respectively.
“We’re getting more and more and more of these subdivisions coming in daily,” County Roads Administrator Luke Davis reported.
County Judge Chad Sims was pleased with the report, stating “that’s a good problem to have.”
The first preliminary plat approved was for the proposed subdivision El Rancho Rojas, which will have lots facing a private road, running west off of Taylor Road in Precinct 1.
“It’s going to have 29 lots. The developer mentioned possibly expanding it,” said Davis.
The second preliminary plat approved was for the subdivision Southern Pines Addition, which is proposed to have all lots facing private roads located west off of FM 2208 in Precinct 4.
“This is a 28-lot development, and this developer has also mentioned about expanding in the future,” said Davis. “We recommend approval of the preliminary plat based on the standard specifications outlined in the subdivision regulations.
Summer Road Construction
In other road-related business, Davis noted his plans for the upcoming summer road construction season.
“We began planning for our construction for next year,” said Davis.
He explained that with the commissioner precinct lines changing due to redistricting, that means the funding for each precinct will be slightly adjusted, as well.
“That’s due to some precincts are losing mileage, some are gaining mileage and we’re not just going to go by mileage,” the road administrator explained. “We’re going to go by traffic count and taxables in that precinct, too. We’re going to use those three factors to determine the budgets for each precinct.”
Engineering aide Lisa Benson noted that over the past five year they’ve always based the budget on mileage. This year they’ve had to consider the other aforementioned factors due to redistricting.
“We have gotten with the tax assessor collector’s office and looked at the number of taxable properties, and tax base,” Benson advised. “It’s divided by ESDs (Emergency Service Districts), but it kind of gives us an idea of what area we’re looking at. And then we look at the amount of mileage; and then traffic counts, of course, factor into it. And we averaged it out and distributed the funds based on that.
“That’s the way we have budgeted it or plan to budget it this year,” she said.
Benson said if it’s a safety issue concerning a road, of course that road will take precedence over another project.
Davis noted that the department has also had to factor in price increases as prices on materials have inflated.
“Oil dirt is going up three dollars more a ton; our soil cement has went up,” he said, giving examples.
Another challenge this summer road construction season is that County Transportation Infrastructure Fund (CTIF) grant funds are also down.
“The CTIF … it was funded in the 2021 budget,” said Davis. “At this time, our oil fund is looking real bad.
“We’ve got enough in there to do about 13 miles of road,” he said, noting those funds are used for the reconstruction of roads.
“We do that for the special projects we’d like to put on the list. We’re trying to find the funding for it,” the road administrator shared. “But with material prices going up the way they are... and parts for vehicles, we’ve had a hard time getting them in.”
He noted a couple of special projects he hopes to add this year, including about six-tenths of a mile at Honeysuckle Farms. Another project involves completing Cal Young Road.
“We have west of Cider, on Cal Young Road, we have six-tenths of mile up there that hadn’t been done. We originally started that project a couple of years back, and we’ve completed all of Young Road, east of (FM) 450, and we completed Young Road from (FM) 450 going to the new high school there and we stopped at Cider,” Davis explained.