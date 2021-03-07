The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved, last week, the preliminary plat for a new private subdivision, deemed “The Estates at Oak Hill Farms,” which will be located in Precinct 4.
“The preliminary plat is for the development that’s on the north side of Noon Day Road West in Precinct (No.) 4,” road administrator Luke Davis informed.
The developer is Harrison County resident, Larry Baxter. Davis said the preliminary plat has been reviewed and is in compliance with the Harrison County preliminary plat requirements for subdivisions. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb, who represents that area, made a motion to approve the preliminary plat, based on the recommendation of the road administrator.
“It looks like a very nice addition,” County Judge Chad Sims commented as he expressed his appreciation to the developer, who attended the meeting.
Davis echoed Sims’ sentiments.
“It really is a nice location,” said Davis.
In other business, the court approved to allow the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a grant on behalf of Elysian Fields ESD No. 9, to Homeland Security, via Office of the Governor, for ICOM radio equipment. Dwight Mays, grant administrator, noted the ESD is seeking about $5,000 worth of new radio equipment.
The court also gave the sheriff’s office approval to apply for a grant to Homeland Security, through the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG), for a RapiScan 920DX Baggage Scanner and a Metor 6E Walk-through metal detector to improve courthouse security. The estimated value will be $71,499.
Mays said he believes the more modern equipment will especially be useful to help fight against the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s two people handling all these body checks and equipment checks,” he explained. “That’s less that they’re going to have to put hands on people (and exchanging) germs and bacteria.”
Mays said the county applied for the same equipment last year, but missed it by a few points.
“We barely missed out on funding last year. We came out in fifth place of all the projects that were submitted and they were able to fund the first four (applicants),” he said. “We were like next in line, so we just barely missed out.”
He believes they’ll have a better shot at securing the funding this year. He noted it may require the county to agree to some matching funding.
“They will come back and say if we cannot fund this 100 percent are you willing to pay,” he explained.
“It’s a great project. They’re excited about it,” said Mays. “I’m hoping we get 100 percent this year.”
Mays said the equipment will replace the existing metal detector that’s been at the entry of the courthouse for the last 15 years.
“That’s going to replace the ones there now with more modern and up-to-date technology,” he said.
He proposed to relocate the old equipment to the historic 1901 county courthouse once the new equipment is in place.
“I’d like to take that (old metal detector) and move it over here. And at least when we know we’re expecting a lot of people, at least have it in place then when we need to be checking people,” he suggested. “It’s still fully functional. It’s 15 years old… never had any problems.”