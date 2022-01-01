The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved a resolution adopting a plan to redistrict and redefine the election voting precinct boundaries for the county following a public hearing.
The redistricting of the election voting precinct boxes will be used as the basis for conducting future elections.
“We did redraw a few of these voting boxes. The only reason we adjusted any voting boxes was to be compliant with the federal rules, whether it was a population issue or a demographic issue,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims explained during the public hearing, which was held this month.
Sims noted a few of the changes. For instance, in the northern part of Marshall, Voting Precinct 18 expanded a bit to the west.
“It kind of followed (FM) 1793 going out to Shadowood and it was moved to the west. It follows Highway 59; it goes up to Suburban Acres. It took in that area, so that area was added to (Commissioner) Precinct 1,” he said.
Looking at the west, Box 9, out towards Harleton, was also enlarged a bit. Box 13, the Morris-Gregg County line, also saw a small increase.
“That new boundary I wrote down as Mont Hall Road, Peter Bonner and Smelley,” Sims noted. “That boundary moved a little further south, and that’s simply due to (Commissioner) Precinct 3. The bulk of the growth that the county experienced was in Precinct 3 and that caused (Precinct 3) Commissioner Mauldin’s precinct to actually have to shrink due to the increased population as we had roughly 68,000 people in the county. That’s about 17,000, roughly, per commissioner’s precinct.”
Other election precinct voting boxes that shrunk include No. 25 and 19. Judge Sims noted that precinct voting box No. 24 was added to Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins’ area due to the voting box’s significant growth.
Also because precinct voting box 12, which is Gold Hall, had significantly more than 5,000 people, that area had to be split up into a newly created precinct.
“We call it (Voting) Precinct 26. Precinct 26 used to be over just east of Marshall. We included that in (Voting Precinct) 18 since it’s already a part of Mr. Hatfield’s precinct,” Sims said, referring to Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield’s precinct.
“We were able to stay with the same number of (voting) precincts. We had 26 before on our old map and still have 26 precincts,” Judge Sims advised. “We just did a little reshuffling to accommodate the commissioner precincts and then adjust those voting boxes as necessary.”
The public will be notified of the new changes through the media, social media and mass mailout.
“As soon as we can get the authority from the court that hey, these are going to be the voting box lines, we will get the people moved into the correct precincts and then we could request our mass mailout of voter cards to be printed,” explained Elections Administrator Donald Robinette. “We’ve got to have those done the first week in January.”
Judge Sims noted that the readjustment of the voting boxes comes at a perfect time as the county is seeking approval of converting to a countywide or open polling voting system.
“Open polling, being able to vote anywhere, that would be the best thing that can happen to us because if my new voting box changed and I’m no longer voting at the airport, I’ve got to go somewhere else,” he explained. “Well if we approve open polling I can still go to the airport if I wanted to; I can go anywhere.
“You can’t show up at a wrong place,” he said of the benefits of having an open polling system. Thus, “We think this is great timing, not only due to the Census and us being forced to redistrict and draw new lines but also to go to open polling.”
Polling Precinct Voting Box Places after redistricting 2022 are the following:
1. Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd South Marshall
2. ETBU Spiritual Life Building, 1 Tiger Drive, Marshall
3. George Washington Carver School [Anointing Grace Ministries] 2302 Holland St., Marshall
4. Lions Community Center, 1201 Louisiana St., Marshall
5. T J Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack
6. Harrison Count ESD 9, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields
7. Harrison County ESD 3, 9432 U.S. 80 East, Marshall
8. St. Marks Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper Drive, Marshall
9. Harrison County ESD 2, Station 4, 9091 Texas 154, Marshall [Nesbitt]
10. Harrison County ESD 4 Station 4, 4476 Texas 43 South, Marshall
11. Harrison County Airport, 2100 Warren Drive, Marshall
12. Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville
13. West Harrison VFD ESD 1, Station 3, 10707 FM 449, Longview
14. Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn
25. Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
16. Smyrna Methodist Church, 18626 FM 450 North, Diana
17. Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green Street, Scottsville
18. Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar, Marshall
19. West Harrison VFD ESD 1, Main, 2656 S Access Road, Longview
20. Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W Texas Ave. Waskom
21. Friendship Baptist Church, [Gill] 1140 FM 1186, Marshall
22. Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo, Marshall
23. Morton Baptist Church, 22177 State Hwy 154, Diana
24. Sweet Home Church of Christ, 5568 FM 968, Hallsville
25. Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E Loop 281, Longview
26. Trails End Cowboy Church, 1361 FM 450, Hallsville
The full description of the new voting precincts can be viewed online at www.marshallnewsmessenger.com.