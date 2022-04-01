The proposed Interstate 20 corridor passenger rail service got another voice of support Tuesday, this time from the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
The endorsement from the county comes a couple of weeks after the Marshall City Council approved a resolution on behalf of the city also endorsing the project. The proposal calls for the development of a passenger rail service from Fort Worth through Harrison County to Atlanta, Georgia.
Richard Anderson, a local longtime railway advocate and chairman of the I-20 Corridor Council, explained previously that the project is a plan established by Amtrak and other railway agencies using a federal infrastructure bill to connect more than 14 million residents in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia with states in the East Coast all the way through New York through an expanded passenger railway system.
“This is not high-speed rail; this is regional railroad,” explained Anderson. “It is not a state-supported route.”
The I-20 Corridor Council has worked for over a decade, building a strong, grassroots, collaborative multi-state coalition in Texas and Louisiana, as well as in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia to support the proposal. The coalition includes mayors, judges, commissioners, local, state and federal officials along the proposed route.
Anderson reported Tuesday that they are in the process of continuing to attain resolutions of support from cities, counties, parishes, governmental entities and other stakeholder entities along the I-20 Corridor from the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area through northern Louisiana and Mississippi. Anderson said they’ve also received a resolution of support from the Regional Transportation Council, which represents 44 cities, counties and transportation entities in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan region.
“They had passed a resolution in support,” Anderson said, noting the city of Mineola, Wood County, NET RMA (North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority), and the City of Longview have also approved a resolution.
“Caddo Parish has, the City of Bossier has. Shreveport has it on its agenda. Grambling, Ruston, Monroe, Pittsburg, Jackson and Meridian (Mississippi), they all passed a resolution in support of this,” said Anderson.
The council is also in the process of reaching out to corresponding governmental entities in Georgia and Alabama.
As Anderson spoke before the commissioners court Tuesday, his wife and fellow railway advocate Christina Anderson was in Washington, D.C., simultaneously giving an update on the project at the annual Rail Passengers Association meeting.
Ms. Anderson had served on the RPA, formerly known as National Association of Railroad Passengers, for 12 years, representing Texas.
“The Rail Passengers Association is an excellent national rail advocacy organization, established in 1967, that works to promote passenger rail in America and input legislation that provides for improved and expanded passenger rail services, improved safety, and expanded connectivity,” she shared. “At the RPA meeting, I had the opportunity to speak briefly with Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose specifically about the I-20 Corridor long-distance passenger rail connection and the next steps that I-20 Corridor Council has been working on with Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and others to continue to move this important passenger rail project forward for the benefit our communities, state, Southern region, and nation.”
The Andersons noted that the benefits from the rail connection include economic development, job creation, a boost in tourism, a decrease in highway congestion, and more transportation alternatives — to name a few.
Richard Anderson noted that the support from the strong grassroots, multi-state coalition; the completion of the feasibility and capacity studies, the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern that’s currently underway are all factors that make the coalition in a favorable position to make a strong push for the proposed passenger rail connection to become a reality.
Resolution Details
According to the county’s resolution, in November 2021, Congress passed a major bi-partisan infrastructure bill, which includes an approximately $66 billion dollar allocation for passenger rail and Amtrak.
“Connecting Fort Worth, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia, with points along the Interstate 20 Corridor, including Marshall and Harrison County, would establish a passenger rail connection joining more than 14 million residents along the route throughout Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, and connecting these states with the East Cost and north to New York City,” according to the resolution passed Tuesday by the county.
The resolution points out the critical need for such a rail service.
“The existing Interstate 20 was constructed almost 60 years ago, and there has been no material increase in capacity, despite the population growth throughout these states of two to three times during the last two generations, and there appear to be present plans to materially expand the existing four lanes of Interstate 20 for the foreseeable future,” the resolution states.
Anderson noted that the I-20 Corridor Council obtained federal funding in order to complete two pertinent studies concerning the route.
Anderson said a 2015 feasibility study determined that the proposed I-20 Corridor long-distance route is economically viable, on existing track, without an ongoing annual expense.
A 2017 capacity study with TXDOT suggested that a capital expenditure investment of less than $80 million in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi would represent a fraction of the cost of conventional highway construction and enable new passenger rail service on the route without adversely affecting freight traffic along the host railroad.
“If it works, Amtrak makes money on this, and it costs less than $100 million to install additional siding, which will then enable the passenger trains to move without interrupting the freight trains,” said Anderson.
“This is the way for college students, seniors and the like of people who like to travel by rail,” said Anderson.
The resolution approved Tuesday further noted that the I-20 Rail Corridor service would provide an East-West connection consisting of two daily passenger trains for the regions of Dallas/Fort Worth and Atlanta and would run through the City of Marshall; and the proposed railway service will connect surrounding regions and result in increased economic viability for cities along the railway route for tourism and increased mobility by providing an alternative means of transportation.
The resolution also notes that the proposed acquisition of the Kansas City Southern Railway (KCS) by Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) is pending before the US Surface Transportation Board, and Canadian Pacific and Amtrak have announced plans to conduct a study to finalize a cooperative agreement to operate the passenger train for the I-20 Corridor along the existing trackage being acquired by Canadian Pacific.
“The Harrison County Commissioners Court recognizes and continues to support the efforts of the I-20 Corridor Council and other stakeholders to construct and operate a long-distance passenger rail connection along the I-20 corridor, and hereby also supports the approval of the Surface Transportation Board of the merger between Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway, and further supports the efforts to improve on-time performance of Amtrak passenger trains with the host railroad carriers.”