The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a tax abatement agreement between poultry breeding company Aviagen North America Inc. and the county following a public hearing on Tuesday.
“About half of our Longview Business Park is, although in the city limits it’s also in Harrison County,” Wayne Mansfield, president and CEO of Longview Economic Development Corporation, explained as he addressed the court Tuesday. “So when we have projects that locate in the Longview Business Park, they locate in Harrison County most of the time because that’s where our vacant projects are located.”
Mansfield said Aviagen North America Inc. has selected a site that’s currently under construction. Part of the incentive package was a request for a tax abatement, allotting a 50 percent abatement of property taxes for 10 years.
“The city did approve their portion,” noted Mansfield. “We’ve requested the same from Harrison County. The tax abatement review committee met and did approve that unanimously.”
The chicken hatchery will be located in the industrial park off of South Eastman Road in Precinct 3. The Longview City Council already approved a 10-year, 50 percent tax abatement agreement in March.
The company requested the same from the county. On Tuesday, Mansfield thanked Harrison County Judge Chad Sims for his leadership in working in conjunction with LEDCO in that effort.
“We did want to extend our gratitude to the partnership and cooperation we have with Judge Sims,” said Mansfield.
Aviagen announced the company’s plans last May to build a “high-tech” genetics lab that incubates and hatches breeder chicks that are shipped worldwide when they are a day old.
The baby chicks are not meant for consumption, and there is no odor associated with the facility, city officials noted previously.
LEDCO secured the deal with incentives to help bring the approximately 88,000-square-foot steel framed hatchery facility to the Longview Business Park.
“There are some other abatements and tax waivers that they will be available for since it is an agricultural type industry, but those are really more state aligned than local,” Mansfield told the Harrison County Commissioners Court Tuesday.
Aviagen is expected to invest more than $24 million in the building to be located on 15.7 acres provided by LEDCO. The new business also calls for the creation of at least 69 jobs during the next couple of years. Aviagen is expected to be operational in early 2023. The company plans to wrap up construction in February 2023.