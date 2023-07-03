A St. Louis, Missouri man was arrested Sunday after the Panola County Sheriff's Office said he led officers throughout the area on a multi-county car chase that began in Carthage and ended in Cass County.
Panola County deputies Matthew Mitchell and Jesus Martinez were patrolling the loop around 5 p.m. Sunday when a car passed them at a high speed, Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said.
The deputies put on their emergency lights to make a traffic stop when the car took the U.S. 59 North exit and increased its speed from 80 mph to 100 mph. Clinton said the car was weaving between other vehicles on the road.
The chase continued into Harrison County, where the Panola County deputies were joined by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Clinton said stop strips were deployed unsuccessfully in Harrison County and inside the Marshall city limits.
The chase continued into Marion County, where Clinton said the driver avoided additional stop strips in the Jefferson city limits and at which point Panola County deputies disengaged from the pursuit at the Cass County line.
Clinton said Cass County officers and DPS troopers continued with the pursuit, deploying stop strips near Linden — which were successful. The chase then continued into Atlanta, at which point the car crashed at the intersection of FM 249 and County Road 4809.
Clinton said the driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.
The driver was identified as Quantrail Demetress Parker Jr., and Clinton said officers found a "large amount of illegal substances." Clinton said the car was registered to a marijuana dispensary in the St. Louis area.
Parker was taken to the Cass County Detention Center.