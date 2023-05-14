Special to the News Messenger
National Police Week honors the law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as those they left behind.
The Marshall Police Department, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other area Law Enforcement agencies, will be honoring the 36 officers in the State of Texas killed in the line of duty during 2022 at this year’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service, set for Monday, May 15 at Memorial City Hall at noon.
The public is invited to attend. Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St. in Marshall.
In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) has formally announced that there are 556 names of U.S. law enforcement officers being added to the memorial this year who have died in the line of duty. The names will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and properly dedicated during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall between 4th and 7th Streets in Washington, DC on May 13.
“This year, the names of 556 fallen officers will be added to the Memorial. 556 lives cut short as they risked their lives, working to make things safer for the community and people that they served,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “It’s a solemn reminder to the nation that each day is fragile. Not a moment goes by where we forget our brave men and women in blue for the ultimate sacrifice they have given. Their memory lives on.”