Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that for the past seven days the county has added an additional 29 new COVID-19 cases, averaging about four new cases per day.
No new deaths from the virus were reported in the county.
"We do see an increase in our active cases up to 50 currently. While this isn't a huge number, the upward trend is concerning," Sims said. "I know we all were eager to get back to normal and get rid of the masks, but please be cautious. Avoid indoor events with large crowds, wear a mask if you must attend one and start using hand sanitizer again if you've been slacking. We aren't seeing the large uptick in cases that other states are beginning to see but if we aren't cautious, we'll see our cases increase too."
STATE
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services stated as of Monday Texas added 396 new cases of COVID-19 and four new fatalities in the past week.
This brings the state's total case count up to 2,560,137, with an additional 134 likely cases of the virus reported.
For daily updated case numbers for the state and Harrison County go to www.dshs.texas.gov/.