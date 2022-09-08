Two Harrison County roads — Old Town and Five Notch — are getting a much needed makeover soon, as the Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved bids for their reconstruction.
The bids were awarded to Rayford Truck & Tractor at $168,125.67 per mile for the reconstruction of Old Town Road and $229,176.29 a mile for the Five Notch project.
The Old Town Road project (County Road 1202), located in Precinct 1, calls for the reconstruction of a little more than five miles of road, which is the entire length of the road.
The Five Notch project (County Road 1023), located in Precinct 2, calls for the reconstruction of 1.7 miles of road, starting on Cox Road and heading north past the road and bridge department to the city limits sign past the weigh station.
County Judge Chad Sims said both are significant projects that he’s glad to get accomplished.
“This is a significant project for the Elysian Fields area, five-plus miles of completely redone road on a road that is in terrible shape,” Judge Sims said of Old Town Road, which is located in the Elysian Fields area. “It’s heavily trafficked, so I’m excited about this and thankful that we’re able to do it.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, who represents that area, also shared his sentiments, adding that’s he’s also excited that the county is using a local contractor for the projects.
Comparing the price tags on both projects, contractor Bud McCracken of Rayford Truck & Tractor noted that the Five Notch project is more costly because it will need a warranty due to the heavy traffic and dire conditions.
“It’s a real high traffic area and a lot more chance that we’re going to have to do warranty on it,” McCracken explained. “The way these things were bid to put 20 pounds of cement, and then a prime course and a one course surface treatment … this one it really needs to have RC250 put on it as a prime. I was just going to do that instead of doing emulsion like we were going to do on Old Town Road. And the RC250 you have to put another course of rock with it, so I was going to do that just to cover myself on it. So that’s why that one is more expensive.”
“It’s a little different,” he added. “When we go into the initial cut to reclaim it, you can see all the patches. We’re going to go through a lot of teeth; it’s pretty hard on our equipment to go through that road, the initial time. Old Town Road, it’s not going to be that hard to go through it. We can go through it pretty fast. But we’re going to tear stuff up on Five Notch. It’s just the way it is. It’s a pretty rough road.”
McCracken noted that the extra layer of rock will extend the life of the road.
“It’s a better prime, especially putting two surface courses on it,” he said.
Five Notch Project
Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who represents the Five Notch area, shared how pleased he is to see the road get the attention it needs, especially since it’s attracted even more traffic lately.
“Since the traffic increased with the construction on (U.S.) 59 at I-20, then you started getting more 18-wheeler traffic coming through Five Notch area as well,” said Timmins.
“It’s a high traffic road,” County Road Administrator Luke Davis agreed.
Giving the history of Five Notch Road, Timmins shared that the road was sort of a guinea pig project in the late 80s to test its durability.
“As I was researching it, I found out that that was one of the guinea pig roads. They did a new construction on the road. They were using new types of material. So they started off with Five Notch Road because it was a lot of traffic,” explained Timmins. “To make sure that the materials they were putting into the road would last, they put the material in there hoping it would last 10-plus years.
“Some of the other roads didn’t last any more than three to five years,” he said. “So we have gotten, I do believe, a great service out of the material. One of the reasons why it’s going to take a little bit more to fix that road is because of what we did in the beginning. It is a sturdy road. Regardless of how people look at it, it’s still one of the better roads in Harrison County. There are some roads that look good because they’ve been overlayed, so they’re pretty. None of those roads are holding up to the standards of Five Notch Road. And it has held for many, many years. More years than what was anticipated.”
Timmins said with Precinct 2 being the smallest precinct in the county, with only 75 miles of road compared to the other precincts with 200 to 300 miles of road, he’s happy to see Five Notch selected as a special project. He said he realizes other roads throughout larger precincts in the county are even in more desperate need of attention, and therefore understands why more money has been budgeted for such precincts in the past.
“I only had 75 miles of road, which is the smallest precinct in the county. The other precincts had 200 or 300 miles of road, so yes, there was more money being spent on the other precincts because I only had 75 miles, but with talking with the judge and talking with road and bridge, even that increased within the past seven years where I was only getting maybe one mile of road done, then all of a sudden it increased to two to three miles of road getting done. That was a big deal,” he said.
“And now we have had this redistricting and more added to me, so I’ve been spending a lot of time on the west side of the precinct that I’m bringing in now because I believe that those people need the same representation from me as the people that I originally had,” said Timmins. “When I ride into this new area, I see a lot where this new area needs to be brought up to where the original Precinct 2 is at. A lot of that has been underserved, and so now those people are getting somebody that’s willing to use my voice to speak on their behalf.”
Timmins said he always appreciates the cooperation amongst fellow commissioners when it comes to making sure needs are met. He said Commissioner Hatfield, for instance, was kind enough to allocate $130,000 of his budget for roadwork in Precinct 2 a couple of years ago after postponing a project he had on his list.
“A couple of years ago, there was $130,000 in Precinct 1 budget to do roads. One particular road in particular in his precinct, due to the traffic from the oil trucks and things, they were not through and it didn’t make sense to Mr. Hatfield to fix a road that they were going to tear back up. So Mr. Hatfield did me a favor and Mr. Hatfield shifted that $130,000 to Precinct 2,” said Timmins. “That just shows how well we work together and cooperate.”
After this phase of Five Notch road is reconstructed, County Road Administrator Davis said the county hopes to eventually focus on the other part of Five Notch off of Cox Road South and towards FM 2625.
“I’m going to try to get it on next year’s road program,” Davis said of his plans. “We’ll start on Cox and we’ll start going south. Like I say, we’ll do a mile or two miles a year until we complete the whole thing.”
Timmins said that will be a good thing as the area is surrounded by an entire community.
“We have a lot of community people. That’s one thing when you have people that are living on the road other than one or two houses. When you only have one or two houses you do a lot of patches, but when there’s a whole community, you want to build the community,” said Timmins.
Old Town Road Project
Speaking on the Old Town Road project, Hatfield reiterated his excitement on the reconstruction project.
“I’m very excited to get Old Town Road done. It’s over 5 miles of road, and it’s a cut-through road from Highway 31 in Elysian Fields to FM 451, which is a cut through from the school district. Both the schools are located on 451,” said Hatfield. “It’s a very populated road, lots of folks live there and a lot of traffic on it. A lot of people use that road. There’s a four-corner intersection there where Strickland Springs and two other roads intersect there with it about halfway down. But it’s been a road that’s been beat up, and oil traffic has been [terrible] on it for several years. I’m excited to get that done for the citizens that utilize that road in Elysian Fields and in that area.”
“I’ve been trying, for years,” he continued. “Y’all have all heard me say that when we boast about getting 25 miles of county road redone in a road building season, well at that rate, it’ll take about 35 years to get the 734 miles of road redone. [Thus,] doing 25 miles of road a year, that’s insufficient.”
“People don’t realize just how much work is involved in it,” he added. “I’m not blaming road and bridge or anything else, but the current way that we build roads it has to be 90 degrees or better for our oil to mix for it to set, and that’s a very short window for it to be 90 degrees or better; and you’ve got to figure a lot of the roads have got tall trees around them, they’re under a canopy, so sometimes it doesn’t get to that temperature.”
Nevertheless, he said he’s thrilled about the plans for Old Town Road, and using a different method to reconstruct it.
“I’m very, very excited about it and excited that this is monumental that we are making the attempt to start to build roads in a different manner. I think it’ll be very beneficial and we’re going to try this out, see how it works,” said Hatfield. “And Mr. McCracken can build roads year ‘round the way he builds roads. So I’m thinking it may be a good deal and glad we’ve got somebody that’s local that would be interested in helping us out.”
Other Items
In other business, the court also awarded the bid for a project on Cal Young Road (County Road 3500), in Precinct 3, to Rayford Truck & Tractor.
“We’re glad we’re able to do this in or community,” said Judge Sims. “This will be over in Hallsville. It will be a nice overlay that will match up with some previous work that had been done there that needed to get finished. We’re so grateful to get to finish up this project.”