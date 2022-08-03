courthouse.JPG
Buy Now

The historic Harrison County Courthouse.

 Wyndi Veigel/News Messenger Photo

A resolution in support of Conterra Networks’ pursuit of a federal grant to help the county with its rural broadband expansion efforts was approved Tuesday by the Harrison County Commissioners Court.

According to the resolution, Conterra Networks plans to partner with the county and The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) to accomplish the shared public policy goal by applying for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant. The grant has been requested through ETCOG. The agency has been helping the counties it serves connect with funding opportunities as an effort to improve regional broadband access.

Recommended For You


Tags

County/Courts Reporter

Robin Y. Richardson is an award winning print journalist, serving as the county government and courts reporter. She earned her journalism degree from TSU and master's from LSUS. She is the proud mother of one daughter.