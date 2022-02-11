Attendees to Tuesday’s political forum, hosted by the News Messenger, became a little more acquainted with candidates running in hotly contested races in the upcoming Democratic and Republican Party primary elections.
Participating candidates included local Republican Party chair incumbent Lee Lester and challenger Ed Smith; local Democratic Party chair incumbent Maxine Golightly and opponent Rhys Blavier; Republican County Clerk incumbent Liz Whipkey James and challenger Debra Hatfield; Democrat Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins and challenger Robert Johnson III; and Republican Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb. Ebarb’s opponent JR Barrett sent his regrets due to work obligations.
Candidates gave introductions and answered a series of questions on the respective county positions they are seeking as well as issues of importance in Harrison County.
Early voting begins Monday. Election Day is March 1.
GOP chair
Up first, Lester, the incumbent GOP chair, noted he’s been actively involved in the Republican Party since the early 90s, serving in various ways, including as precinct chair, election judge and now county party chair.
“As the county chair, I do not act individually. I work hand-and-hand with the approval of the many precinct chairs that make up our Harrison County Republican Executive Committee,” said Lester.
Lester said he has traditional Republican values as defined by the Republican platform. He said a key objective of his is to communicate effectively to the public, openly and honestly.
Lester said it’s the party’s responsibility to communicate truthfully to any elected official and to the public if an official does not govern according to the party’s principles. And when necessary, in extreme cases, he said the party has the right to censure.
“The point is that the Republican Party believes that conservative principles should be enacted,” said Lester. “The party has priorities that we believe should take the highest position in the legislative session and we expect our representatives to work to pass them.
The Republican Party’s executive committee censured local State Rep. Chris Paddie last year, saying that Paddie did not govern according to the party’s principles and failed to help pass the agenda of the party’s platform. The action caused some division within the party, with some claiming the action to be a personal attack.
When asked if they personally believed local parties should censure elected officials and why, Lester’s challenger Ed Smith didn’t agree with the premise behind the action.
“We have to have full disclosure to what we do here, and we shouldn’t censure people just because of a personal vendetta that we have,” said Smith. “We should give thought on the advice of Ronald Reagan on supporting party members and working with them where we can, and not tearing them down out in public.”
In his response, Lester said censure is only one tool in the communication box.
“It is only used as a last resort, following the state imposed process, and only when an elected official is flagrantly out of line and working to undermine the party’s principles,” said Lester.
When asked his position on unifying the local party, Lester said through the election process.
“My position is that if we are a member of the Republican Party, Harrison County is red and it is very conservative and we communicate that through the election process, through what we’re fixing to vote on here coming March 1, and that is objectives, so we communicate that,” he said, noting there will be propositions on the ballot that will become the party’s platform.
In his introduction, Smith noted his activity in the Republican Party, dating back to one of the founding members of the Marshall High School Harrison County Young Republican Club and as president of chairman of Baylor Students for Ronald Reagan in 1976. Smith is founder and owner of Smith Resources, an oil and gas exploration company in Marshall. He served 12 years on the city commission, with 10 of those years as mayor. He said he wants to bring a sense of openness and transparency to the local Republican Party.
“My main priority as the party chair is to bring transparency back to the party here, through financial transparency, what’s going on with our local party finances,” he said when asked what would be his main priorities. “People deserve to know where the money they donated is going to be spent and what it’s being used for. It shouldn’t be secrecy. It should be out in the open, and I think we should have access to it.”
He said he’d also like to grow the party with inclusiveness and openness.
“You don’t grow the party by being exclusive and divisive,” said Smith.
When asked what’s his plan to unify the party, Smith offered another choice.
“You know that it’s time for a change when local and state elected officials ask you to step up and run for the position when the local chairman becomes such an issue that (it’s in the best interest of the party),” Smith responded. “You know that it’s time for a change when the governor characterizes your remarks as disgusting and says there’s no place for that kind of remarks in the Republican Party. You know it’s time for a change when the state Republican Party chairman calls for the chairman’s resignation.”
Democratic party chair
Incumbent Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly, a native of Hallsville, worked at Southwestern Bell for 31 years, and served as the local Union representative for Communication Workers of America for many years. Six of those years were as president, representing East Texas. It is through the CWA where she became active with the political agenda. She’s a proud Democrat, she said.
And if re-elected, her main goal would be to get Democrats elected. When asked would be your plan of action to make sure the Democratic Party has a presence in Harrison County, she said, again, to “elect Democrats.”
“I’ve been helping Democrats be elected since the early 70s. I’ve been a delegate at state conventions since 1990. I was precinct chair from 1990 to 2009. I was appointed as party chair. In 2010, I ran for position,” said Golightly. “I want to bring the younger generation in because it’s their future, and let them talk to candidates, see what their interests are, how it affects their lives, and the lives of their children because it’s their future.”
When asked how she would ensure the party’s platform is carried out, she referred to the bylaws.
“We have bylaws from the State Democratic Party. That is what we work by. If we want to change something locally, we have SDEC, Senate Democratic Executive Committee. We have a male and a female person that’s elected. This is Senate District 1, and we’ll go through them if we have a problem and want to change things. But, as a person itself, we’ll work locally with each outer, but we are bound by state laws,” said Golightly.
In his introduction, challenger Rhys Blavier first acknowledged his opponent by thanking her for her friendship and support.
“I haven’t been here long, but she’s encouraged me to get involved and I hope to have a future here, so I’m trying to get my name out,” the new Marshall resident said.
Blavier said he’s a very proud liberal, who stands firm in opposition of authoritarianism and all anti-Democratic movements and organizations.
“I am strongly against any candidates or officials who try to weaken or destroy our American Democracy,” said Blavier. “I want the Democratic Party to reclaim its role as defender and protector of the Constitution.”
When asked what would be his priorities, if elected, Blavier said to actively recruit candidates for every office and work with them and train them on issues.
“I want to spend the off-year between elections getting ready. Whereas in Texas, because how candidates file, if you don’t do things early, then you don’t have options, so I think we need to be more active during the year between elections to get ourselves ready for the election years,” he said.
When asked his stance on local parties censuring elected officials, Blavier said he doesn’t believe in “authoritarian tactics” used to force people to comply with the deals and the mindsets of a few people in extreme positions.
“I also think we need to recognize that we’re not looking for perfect. To me, I think it’s more important to recognize, as a party, that we are in opposition of a party that has elected members who have called for us to be executed, who have called for us to be shot, who have called for us to be thrown in jail because we (have a difference) with them,” he said. “So, I’m more worried about censuring those people. I’m not looking for political purity.”
County clerk
County Clerk incumbent Liz Whipkey James shared she’s been with the county clerk’s office for 27 years and would like to maintain her position as the elected official — a job she loves — acting as the record keeper for the county.
“I have nine ladies that work in the office with me. We do a lot of things. We have five different departments — records department; we do record and vital statistics. We do birth certificates, marriage licenses, DBAs (doing business as), just a variety of things we file,’ she said.
When asked how she would best preserve the county records, James noted that the office is about to offer e-marriage licenses soon.
“We’re going to go live with e-marriage marriage license; it’s self-serve program. We’ll do marriage license, also by Zoom, and you can pay for it and everything online. You can also go online and fill out your application for the marriage license, and when you come in all you have to do is just verify with your driver’s license,” she said.
When asked how she plans to effectively work in the county clerk’s role, James said by working with her staff and offering an efficient, friendly and trustworthy environment.
In her introduction, challenger Debra Hatfield noted she’s spent countless educating herself and learning every aspect of what it takes to be successful at this role, including visiting with former county clerks, some at other counties.
“I have visited with department heads and elected officials and expressed my desire to work with them,” said Hatfield. “I’m ready to go to work and make a difference in Harrison County on day one.”
When asked how she would best preserve the county’s records, Hatfield said by converting everything online. As an insurance agent, she said her office is pretty much paperless.
“I know there’s a lot of records that the county has, but I would strive to make it be online, work with the IT department to see if we can accomplish that goal, to go online to service the citizens of Harrison County,” she said.
When asked her plan to effectively work in the county clerk role, she noted that the duties and responsibilities of the role require diplomacy, problem solving skills and the ability to prioritize tasks.
“I believe my years of experience in the insurance industry has really prepared me to be able to work in the county clerk role, and I’ll just continue to use the skills that I have acquired in my 22-plus years as an insurance agent,” said Hatfield.
Precinct 2 Commissioner
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who has served for seven years, said he represents a portion of the community with people struggling to make ends meet.
“It’s important that we have people in government who truly understand the impact that government spending will have on families,” said Timmins. “If you feel that I have done the job satisfactory, I ask that you re-elect me for a four-year term as county commissioner for Precinct 2. It is important to have people in place that our state legislators and senators are familiar with and understand the importance of the area and the work that has to be done in that area. We will continue to do the legislative work of the courthouse, maintain to have safe roads, travel and continue cleaning our right of ways. We have now upgraded the equipment and will continue to upgrade, however there are other projects including rebuilding our office at road and bridge, which was destroyed in February last year, and rebuild the ARC building, which will house our fire marshal office and extension office and extend the runways at the county airport.”
He said all these projects are being accomplished without adding any additional burden to the taxpayers.
When asked how should the county best maintain and improve roads, Timmins said by getting the failed proposed County Assistance District No. 1 sales tax option that was on the ballot in the election this past November back on the ballot, and passed.
“We have tried to put in place something where we have asked that our citizens outside, in the rural area that they would vote to have this two cents tax, to be paid for by people coming into the city, traveling through,” said Timmins. “We have already signed that 85% of that money will be put on roads, and the other 15% will be special districts.”
When asked his greatest priority, if re-elected, he said it’s to complete some major projects that are underway.
“There’s some unfinished work that we need to do right here in rebuilding our road and bridge department that (was destroyed in ice storm last February),” said Timmins. “We’re trying to get the ARC building redone. We’re working diligently to continue to do the things that we need to do to make Harrison County great.”
Timmins’ challenger, Robert Johnson, said he’s a Marshall native, a 1990 Marshall High graduate, and truck driver who wants to help make Marshall a more neighborly place again.
“I’ve been here all my life … we’re going to go back to when we were all actually really loving each other back in the day,” said Johnson.
He lost the election four years ago, but he said he still has the passion to run again and took that experience as a learning lesson.
When asked his opinion on maintaining the county’s roads, Johnson said he thinks the funds dedicated to roads should actually be used for the specific designated roads. When asked what his priority would be if elected, Johnson said to be visible to constituents and possibly holding town halls for those not able to come to the morning commissioners court meetings.
“I want to do something every three months like a town hall so the people of Precinct 2 can actually see me, can actually talk to me and get a hold to me… call me,” said Johnson. “When I get it, I’m going to try to call them in less than 24 hours, try to make sure that people in Precinct 2 feel a little more comfortable than what they are right now.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner
Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb has also served on the court for seven years, and would also like to see some major projects he’s been involved in be fulfilled.
“I’m very proud to have served the citizens of Harrison County in Precinct 4 the past seven years. I, myself, like Mr. Timmins feel like we’re right in the middle of some major projects that we’ve been instrumental right from the start. I would like to see them to the end,” said Ebarb.
He noted that the county has removed millions of dollars in doubt, and has worked hard to maintain an affordable tax rate.
“I would appreciate the opportunity to finish what we started and be reelected for one more term,” said Ebarb.
When asked his stance on the failed proposed CAD tax option that could’ve helped the county better maintain its roads, Ebarb said he, too, would like to see it return to the ballot.
“I’d be the first to say we as the commissioners court did a poor job getting the word out to the citizens in the county. Out of the 44,000 registered voters in Harrison County, there were a little over 24,000 people that actually lived outside of the incorporated areas that could’ve gone to the polls and voted and we did a poor job,” said Ebarb. “I personally took too much for granted. It looked like it was a pretty much commonsense. So we looked at it, we felt like the two cents additional sales tax was going to generate somewhere between $3.5 to $4 million a year that we didn’t have to ask the taxpayers to pay. I felt like a consumption tax was a fair tax on the market. To me, the best thing that should happen to our roads, is like Mr. Timmins said, is that people would grasp the idea of what it is and would support it.”