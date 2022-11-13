It’s officially a party of five for the David and Brittany Craig family, following the adoption of their two sons on Thursday, at the historic Harrison County courthouse.
“It’s amazing. We’re so excited,” Brittany said during a celebratory reception, following the adoption.
“My husband and I both always thought we would have our own and adopt,” she shared. “Now we finally have achieved that.
“We have our two boys and we have our little girl,” she beamed as she gazed at her husband rocking their baby girl and watched their toddler boys — ages 3 and 19 months — frolicking around the room.
The day was truly a dream come true. To mark the day, the Harrison County Child Welfare Board celebrated the adoptions with a festive reception. The reception was also held in honor of National Adoption Awareness Month, which is observed the entirety of November.
According to armswideadoption.org, National Adoption Month is an effort to not only educate the public and prospective parents about the plight children face in finding a forever family, but to also celebrate the success stories.
Reflecting on the honor of officially being the boys’ parents, David Craig expressed how full his heart feels.
“It’s just very joyful and I think it’s a privilege,” David said. “We have a lot of fun with them. They bring a lot of joy into our lives. It takes away stress; it puts a smile on your face.”
Sharing in the Craigs’ special day were family members, who attended the occasion both in person and via Zoom. The Craigs were also happy to have the presence of case workers, who served as great supporters to the family along their adoption journey.
“We’re just excited, just happy,” Brittany exclaimed. “It finally came.”
Members of the Harrison County Child Welfare Board also joined in the special event as they hosted the celebratory reception. LaDarius Carter, president of the board, said it always brings the board joy when children find their forever homes.
“The child welfare board, our job is to help take care of the foster kids who are from Harrison County, and so the way I would describe it to folks is you’ve got CPS as the enforcement arm; they’re in the field making sure kids are getting taken care of and treated appropriately. Then you have CASA; they handle being advocates for the kids in court. And we’re more of the charitable arm,” he said of the county’s child welfare board. “We make sure kids have Christmas; we make sure kids have clothing and kind of fill in the gaps where foster parents need assistance. So that’s our role.
“Well, although we enjoy being able to help pitch in and take care of those foster kids, it’s always a much better situation when they are in a loving, caring family of their own,” said Carter. “And so, a day like today is great. That means those kids are now in a forever home.
“We were excited to be there and witness this big event for them and their parents,” Carter said of witnessing the adoption of the two children.
For the Craigs, it was love at first sight as the boys have always been family.
“They’re ours,” Brittany smiled. “They were from the day they came to us.”
The Craigs are thankful to their support system for being a part of their adoption journey.
“We were blessed with an amazing support system and all of our workers and family,” said Brittany. “It was a process, but it’s well worth it in the end.”