Harrison County reached the one month mark without any COVID-19 related fatalities this week, though infection numbers continue to rise in the county and state.
“COVID patients now take up over 8 percent of all available hospital beds in our region,” said County Judge Chad Sims, “I urge you to increase your efforts to protect yourself and others.”
The county reported an additional 141 cases from last week, with 43 recoveries reported as well.
The average new cases for the county is now at 20 cases per day, a steep increase from the 4 or 5 case average Harrison County saw for a number of weeks.
Sims stated that the Marshall-Harrison County Health District still has vaccines available for interested community members.
STATE
The Texas Tribune reported that counties all over Texas have seen a drastic recent spike in COVID-19 cases, including a 99 percent increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Dallas County in the last two weeks.
On Thursday last week Texas hospitals reported 5,662 patients hospitalized with COVID. A week earlier, COVID hospitalizations were 3,566. On July 1, it was only 1,591.
Community members are encouraged to take precautions against COVID-19 by wearing face masks in public as well as washing your hands, and using hand sanitizer often.