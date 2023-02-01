Longtime Harrison County resident and local appraiser Mark Alexander has been promoted as the new chief appraiser for the Harrison Central Appraisal District following the retirement of Robert Lisman.
Alexander — who boasts eight years at the HCAD as a commercial and business personal property appraiser — assumed his new position on Jan. 12, and is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s challenging learning all the different rules and state regulations and guidelines you have to follow to report,” said Alexander.
It’s been a great journey, however, getting adapted to his new responsibilities as chief appraiser.
“There’s lot more involved. We have several different seasons — discovery of property, businesses — then we assess them and we send out notices to the owner, and they have a chance to arbitrate or go before the board if they don’t like it and then certify the roll in July; and then the tax notices go out in October,” said Alexander.
“So I’ve done all that in some capacity, but not like the guy in charge that has to make sure it all goes [smoothly]. That’s a new challenge, a big challenge.”
“It’s very interesting,” said Alexander.
The appraisal district is a political subdivision of the State of Texas and performs property assessments for Harrison County, three cities (Marshall, Hallsville and Waskom); a portion of the City of Longview; five independent school districts and portions of three others; and nine Emergency Service Districts.
Chase Palmer, chair of the appraisal district board, said they’re thrilled about Alexander’s promotion as chief appraiser, as he’s very qualified for the position.
“You have to be a registered RPA, so obviously we were looking for a registered professional appraiser,” said Palmer. “We were looking for someone with some experience, and Mark seems to be a good fit there. He’s worked at our appraisal district for many years.
“We just felt very comfortable with him, and we believe he’d be a good man to help us through the transition and kind of carry us forward,” said Palmer. “He’s familiar with what we do, and is familiar with the current staff. We’re looking forward to him leading us into the future [as] there are things we have to continue to improve on.”
The new chief appraiser is a longtime Harrison County resident and has lived in Marshall since 1999. A family man, he enjoys spending time with his wife and golfing.
Prior to his employment with the Harrison Central Appraisal District, Alexander, who has a degree in computer systems networking from Texas State Technical College, worked for Louis A. Williams Insurance, in integrated technology from 2004 to 2015. Prior to that, he operated his own business doing residential and commercial painting. In addition to his work as an appraiser the past eight years for HCAD, he also aided with computers in the office, using his background in computer systems networking.
Palmer said in addition to being excited about the new appointment of Alexander, the board is also grateful for the service of recently retired chief appraiser, Robert Lisman.
“We’re thankful for Robbie and for the time that he worked there for many, many years he led the appraisal district,” said Palmer. “The facilities at the appraisal district are obviously better than they were. We’re just appreciative for Robbie Lisman in what he did for his years of service.”
Lisman announced, in November, his plans to retire in January. Building on improvements Lisman made, as the new chief appraiser, Alexander said his main goal is ensuring that all taxpayers are treated fairly and afforded the same equitable opportunities.
“The main goal, really, is to make sure that the appraisal district is fair and equal to everybody that comes down the office or even if they don’t come, that everything we do is fair to everybody and equal,” said Alexander. “If we’re going to do this for this person, we need to make sure that everybody else has the same chance if they qualify for whatever reason. (For example), for people that have homesteads, that own their own property, make sure that’s equal and fair.”
Alexander said the same goes for assessing values for similar properties, and also being mindful of the growing real estate market.
“The market, the last couple of years, has been extremely high,” Alexander pointed out. “As you can see, a lot of people are moving in the state. You can drive down the road any day of the week and see somebody from California, Washington, even Florida and up north now. I guess they like Texas, so they’re coming.”
Alexander is excited about being of service to the entities they serve, as well as the taxpayers.
“We’re out there for the entities to value properties, but we’re also there for the taxpayers because it’s their money,” the chief appraiser said. “We can’t survive at all without their tax base, so we need to make sure [to provide fair service].”
“And that’s really a life goal — to be fair to everybody, whether you’re at work, at church, or at a four-way stop sign,” he chuckled. “It’s common sense, it’s very courteous to do and what you’re supposed to be doing.”