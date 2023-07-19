Harrison Central Appraisal District’s chief appraiser, Mark Alexander, tendered his resignation Monday amid an investigation that was launched to examine several grievances recently made against him by current and former employees.
“I can confirm that Mr. Alexander resigned on Monday, July 17,” HCAD Board Chair Chase Palmer confirmed to the News Messenger on Tuesday.
Following several grievances made against Alexander, the HCAD board decided at its July 6 meeting to hire attorney Joe Tooley to investigate the allegations. The decision was made as the board convened for the second time, at the time, to discuss complaints made by current and former employees of the appraisal district against the new chief appraiser, who was promoted to the position in January.
When asked by the News Messenger, at the time, if he’d like to comment on the allegations, Alexander declined to comment, stating he’s represented by counsel.
Upcoming Meeting
Alexander was not present this Tuesday as the board met at 3 p.m. for the board’s regular meeting. Tuesday’s agenda called for unrelated matters related to the chief appraiser position.
The board will meet again, however, in a special-called meeting scheduled for this Friday, starting at 3 p.m. to discuss the hiring of an interim chief appraiser for the district, including salary and benefits. The board will consult with an attorney on the matter during executive session.
Following executive session, the board will reconvene in open session, deciding on any action to be taken. Prior to executive session, the board will entertain any public comment.
Initial Grievances
During the July 6 meeting, local attorney Josh Maness, who brought the initial complaint to the board made by lead appraiser James Godwin and corroborated by former longtime deputy chief, Stacy Morris, informed the board of additional complaints he had received.
He noted that the complaints didn’t come from the appraisal department, but other areas in the office including records and property ownership management.
“They unilaterally contacted me, explaining to me what they had either witnessed directly to them or from their coworkers. They wanted to swear under penalty of perjury, so that you would know,” said Maness. “I had other employees contact me and reach out to me. And then one of the persons who signed the declaration, I got it to Mr. Palmer (HCAD board chair) as soon as I could.”
The initial grievances made by lead appraiser James Godwin, through his attorney Maness, include allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual innuendo, racial slurs and other insensitive, morally, ethically and legally wrong actions and comment reportedly made by Alexander.
Godwin, who has been with HCAD for the past 10 years, also reported violations of Appraisal Review Board Guidelines and Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice violations that he alleges are taking place daily in the local office by allowing inexperienced unqualified personnel to take charge of vital functions in the office. He also reported alleged ex-parte conversations between appraisers and certain members of the appraisal review board regarding specific valuations.
In the complaints Godwin alleged that staff members have witnessed the chief say inappropriate comments to female employees and slap one in the rear-end, in particular, in a “good game” type gesture on a couple of occasions, which made all uncomfortable, but was received by the female employee with an affectionate smile. Godwin said he advised the female workers to report it, which they did, but no action was taken.
He additionally alleged that while still allowed in Appraisal Review Board meetings, Alexander allegedly told him not to present evidence in a way that may get values lowered.
“I was to only present the comps and evidence. I was to only answer questions directly asked to me. When I overstepped these limitations and tried to abide by the guidelines I was removed from ARB,” Godwin wrote.
He noted that on the other hand, Amber Jones, a fellow appraiser who is also listed in the complaints, “is encouraged to argue with, interrupt, and be rude to the property owners in an attempt to get a no change or even an increase in value, violating ARB guidelines.”
Godwin also alleged that the chief appraiser frequently ignores or changes a value a property owner lawfully rendered.
The latest complaints from fellow employees all verified Godwin’s statements. The additional declarations against Alexander were submitted by Debbie Freeman, who handles records and reports for various parts of the appraisal process; Shannon Livingston, who has been in charge of property ownership management at HCAD since October 2022; and Ja’Vasua Bolden, a records administrator. Maness reiterated to the board how serious the complaints and allegations from the employees are.
“Again, I reiterate, I think these things need to be taken serious. All of these employees that work here should be talked to and hear their side of the story,” Maness told the board at the July 6 meeting. “All I could do is bring them forth when they came to me.”