Harrison County Clerk Liz Whipkey James has announced her intent to seek re-election on the 2022 ballot.
“My proven value and leadership and proven results made me want to run again for county clerk,” James told the News Messenger.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.
James has worked in the office of county clerk for 26 years. Ten of those years were as chief deputy. The last two-and-a-half has been as the elected official.
For James, the office of county clerk is so much more than a record-keeper.
“I love what I do and believe what the office does is extremely important to the residents of Harrison County,” said James, sharing her goal is to always run the office in a professional manner and serve to the best of her ability.
As county clerk, she values good customer service and aims to operate a friendly, helpful office.
“We have the finest, friendliest and helpful staff,” said James. “I’m very proud to work alongside of these ladies.”
James said with new technology challenges in store for the office, she’s prepared to tackle them to better serve residents.
“There are new technology challenges facing the office in the near future, which I have the understanding of what is going to happen, knowledge of when it needs to happen, and vision as to how we will be able to accommodate the changes to better serve Harrison County,” she said.
James noted certain strides that have already been made in the county clerk’s office under her leadership. One of the accomplishments, for instance, is getting all scanned probate records accessible online to the public.
“This year, on this 2021 budget, I’m indexing… having all of the probates indexed to go online,” she said. “Everything will be online to the public.”
“That’s what I’m using my preservation money for this year,” James said.
Last year, she said she worked on fire and water resistance of the records.
“Next year, we’ll be working on really preserving more of the records,” she said.
James, who took office in 2019, said she hopes to continue serving the county in her role as county clerk.
“I love what I do,” she said. “I love working with the staff. They’re so supportive. We work as a team.”
In addition to the office of county clerk, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 election include: district attorney, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.