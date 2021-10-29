Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb announced this week his intent to seek re-election for his third term as filing approaches for the 2022 Primaries.
“I am pleased to announce that I’m running for re-election in the 2022 Republican Primary for the office of County Commissioner of Pct. 4,” Ebarb said in a statement.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve since taking office on Jan. 1, 2015, and I would appreciate the honor of continuing to serve the citizens of Precinct 4 and Harrison County,” he said.
Among the accomplishments he says he’s been proud to be a part of during his tenure is being able to give county employees raises in each of the last four budget cycles without having to raise the tax rate or dip into the county’s reserve funds.
“We are striving to get our employee pay in line with jobs in our area, so hopefully our employees will stay with the county for years to come,” said Ebarb.
Other successes he’s been happy to see during his tenure include the upgrade of county facilities.
“We are trying to improve our facilities with a regularly scheduled maintenance program,” said Ebarb. “One of our biggest has been the upgrade of our dispatch facilities and equipment. We are continuing to work on improvements to our 911 system in order to provide better communication between county services, including 911 calls, deputy communication and volunteer fire departments.”
Ebarb is also pleased with the lease programs the county has implemented to help maintain the road and bridge equipment and county fleet.
“We have implemented several programs and have gone to a lease program on dump trucks for road and bridge and also have entered into a countywide leasing program for county vehicles,” said Ebarb.
He’s also proud of the economic development efforts the county has been instrumental in. The Commissioners Court, for example, most recently approved a seven-year tax abatement in support of Prysmian Group’s expansion plans, which includes the creation of 75 more jobs.
Ebarb would like to continue such economic development success throughout the county.
“We need to continue to work with industry in the county to make improvements and additions to maintain and create more jobs in our county,” he said.
If re-elected, the commissioner would also like to continue to work on improving the county’s road system.
“One of the biggest (goals) would have to be when the Special Assistance District passes in November to get to work on our county roads and get back on top of repairs and maintenance,” he said. “This will enable us to hire and contract a lot of work from outside so our road and bridge department can continue to address our daily needs.
“I also hope that we can get into a program that will mow every right-of-way in the county during the course of the year,” he added. “This is a big undertaking; we have 748 miles of roads, so we have 1,496 miles of right-of-way that needs to be maintained and mowed.”
Ebarb said he would also like to see a program established to help with litter control, particularly on the right-of-ways.
“We have to get litter under control,” he said. “People should be responsible for their actions.”
“These are just a few of the things we need to continue to work on and stay within our budgets,” he said of strides he’d like to see the county continue to make.
Ebarb represents the court in various capacities, serving on the Harrison County Museum Board as an officer and the Harrison County Industrial Development Authority (HCIDA) board of directors, which manages a courthouse endowment fund to assist the county with ongoing preservation of the restored historic 1901 courthouse, affectionately known as the “crown jewel” of downtown.
Ebarb said he appreciates the residents in Precinct 4 for allowing him to represent them the past two terms.
“I ask the citizens of Precinct 4 to allow me to continue to work for you and everyone in Harrison County,” the commissioner said. “I feel that as a member of the Commissioners Court, we have made great strides in moving our county in a positive direction and wish to be a part of the continued effort to keep us moving in a positive direction.”
Ebarb is a former educator, coach, postal worker and a businessman. He and his wife, Judith, live in the Smyrna community.
Ebarb has been an active member of the community, having served as president of the Harleton Dixie Youth Baseball program and also on Harleton ISD’s school board. Additionally, he served on Marshall’s CASA board.
Offices up for re-election
In addition to the office of Pct. 4 county commissioner, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 Primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.