The Harrison County Commissioners Court celebrated the Harleton Wildcat Archery Team’s recent success, declaring Harleton Wildcat Archery Day on Tuesday in honor of the team’s advancement to the world competition after clinching wins at both state and national events.
A sea of green packed the commissioners courtroom to witness this special day.
“We’re tickled for our youth, our county and especially Harleton,” said Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb, sharing his sons graduated from the district and his wife is a retired educator from there.
Ebarb said it’s an impressive feat that both the community of Harleton and Harrison County are immensely proud of, particularly since the team is only a few years old and experienced a brief hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m just tickled to see a program that started a few years back to have (significant) success,” said Ebarb.
To qualify for the world competition, the Harleton Wildcat Archery Team first participated in the state level archery competition and subsequently advanced to the national shot in Louisville, Kentucky.
“(A total of) 43 students from both the elementary and junior high competed at Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky and all participants represented both the community and Harrison County with grace and class,” the proclamation states.
“Let it be known that our students did an outstanding job both on the State Level and now on the National Level, that our elementary and junior high (students) have now qualified to shoot in ‘THE WORLD’ competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on June 6-10,” the proclamation reads.
Although the team won’t be able to attend the World competition, the opportunity to even qualify is nothing short of amazing, supporters said.
Team History
According to the team’s history, the archery program began in the fall of 2019 by former Coach Brian Gray. Gray left the district in February 2020 following the elementary team’s success in qualifying for the state tournament. Following his tenure, Traci Jones then became the coach with the assistance of Melinda Ready.
During the 2020-21 school year, all events were cancelled due to the pandemic; thus, students weren’t able to compete.
Competition season picked up again in the fall of 2021 with the elementary team, led by Jones and Shelby Goyne, qualifying for state in bullseye. During that tournament, they placed 14th out of 29 teams. Two junior high students and one elementary student also competed in 3-D that year, and the elementary student advanced to nationals.
Jones noted that the junior high team was also added the fall of 2021, under the leadership of Coaches Melissa Fitts and Joni Lee. They also qualified for the state meet in bullseye, placing 35th out of 46 at the tournament.
This year, the elementary team was coached by Jones and Goyne. The junior high team was coached by Fitts and Caroline Russell.
“We added a high school team coached by Joni Lee and Craig Evers,” Jones noted. “We were also able to add the 3-D component to our program.”
2023 State and National Results
For the state competition, in the bullseye category, Harleton elementary placed ninth out of 34; the junior high placed 26th out of 55; and Harleton High School placed 61st out of 66.
In the 3-D event, Harleton elementary placed third out of 11; and the junior high placed 19th out of 24.
“Junior high qualified to attend the Nationals competition held in Louisville, Kentucky in 3-D and the elementary qualified in both events. During the Nationals competition, Harleton competed with students from all over the east coast area,” Jones shared. “There were a total of 7,648 archers at the event. The elementary qualified in both bullseye and 3-D to compete at the world competition held in June in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The junior high team qualified for the World competition in 3-D.”
Jones noted that following the state and national competitions, the elementary team is now ranked eighth in bullseye and second in 3-D in the state.
“The goal of our program is to instill integrity, mental toughness, sportsmanship and a love of archery,” said Jones. “The sport of archery has exploded in our community and our teams are so appreciative of the support we are receiving from the school district, parents and community.”
“We look forward to continuing our program in the new archery building this fall,” she said.