The Harrison County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to invest $42,650 to accommodate curbside voting and further help the county in its mission to implement countywide voting.
This is the second recent investment the court has made to improve the voting experience.
“Again, this court is taking action to make sure that the voting process in Harrison County is fair and it’s convenient and it’s easy to vote,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, who presided over Tuesday’s meeting in County Judge Chad Sims’ absence.
“We’re looking forward to the new equipment and what’s going on, and hopefully we’ll be able to do the countywide election where we can vote at any box, no matter what your box is on Election Day,” said Hatfield. “The ticket to that is to get out and early vote. The court is doing all it can on that.”
The purchase approved Tuesday included 28 Duo Go portal carriers with printers, at a cost of $1,500 per printer, for a total of $42,650. Elections Administrator Donald Robinette recommended the purchase during the court’s public hearing last month regarding the county’s proposal to implement a countywide voting or open polling program.
“It might necessitate us, in order to get the final approval, we might have to spend about $50,000 more dollars to get a duo voting machine that can be carried out to the vehicle for curbside,” Robinette noted, at the time.
In order to implement a countywide voting system, the county first has to apply to the Secretary of State’s Office for approval. Currently, voters are restricted to their precinct-specific locations on Election Day. The county is aiming to get approval for the program in time for the upcoming March primaries. The request is currently still under review.
Robinette noted previously that each county selected to participate in the countywide program must have an electronic marking device, which Harrison County does thanks to a $730,000 investment the county approved back in December 2020 for new electronic election equipment.
“The equipment that we have now is super because it eliminates a lot of spoiled ballots. It does give them a summary. It does ask them twice on what they selected, and so it’s an ideal kind of situation,” Robinette said previously.