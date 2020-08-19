After nearly three months of listening to the pleas of protesters from both sides of the controversial Confederate statue located on the downtown square in Marshall, the Harrison County Commissioners Court will officially take some action on the matter during today’s commissioner’s court meeting.
The meeting will take place, beginning at 9 a.m., at the historic 1901 Harrison County Courthouse.
On tap for the agenda, the court will consider putting the fate of the statue’s location into the hands of the Texas Historical Commission.
The action item calls for the court to consider submitting an application, on behalf of the county, to the Texas Historical Commission for a State Antiquities Landmark (SAL) permit to seek permission to relocate the Confederate soldier statue currently located on the east side of the Harrison County historic grounds to another acceptable secure location.
The call to peacefully remove and relocate the statue started back in June through a petition launched by Marshall Against Violence president, Demetria McFarland. McFarland began the petition to have the statue removed from the town square because of its painful reminder of America’s dark history of slavery and ties to white supremacy.
“This nation is experiencing a movement after the senseless murder of George Floyd due to systemic racism,” McFarland said before.
“From the nation’s capital, throughout the world, local officials and protesters are removing symbols of racism, hate and prejudice by taking down the symbols of the Confederacy,” McFarland told the court.
Since McFarland’s June 24 presentation to the commissioners court, protests and demonstrations from both sides of the issue have taken place. Counter-protesters from “Save our Statue” have also addressed the commissioners court as well as supporters of McFarland’s movement, including “Educators of Public Service” — a diverse group of individuals who have banned together to work towards a compromise.
Susan Chamberlain, who launched a petition against the removal of the statue, previously shared with the News Messenger that she’s fighting to maintain freedom for all.
At a recent march, she urged protesters that were calling for the removal of the statue to review the Abbeville Institute website to learn the history; and also explore the Patriot Academy website for a better understanding of the function of the government.
“Look it up. You can learn for yourselves. I beg y’all to really find out what’s going on,” she told protesters. “There’s more to this than having statues and memorials removed.”
“This goes so much deeper in (that) our government (is) trying to take away (freedoms),” she said. “That’s what we’re standing for — freedom for everybody; but we want to preserve all of our history because it’s important to future generations not to hear the bias Democratic that is in the textbooks that has been taken away, but the whole truth. If you would look up Abbeville Institute and Patriot Academy, those are pretty good places. It covers all that have been cut out of our textbooks. That’s the whole main thing is to try to teach people.
Chamberlain said she and other individuals that are advocating to keep the statue on the courthouse grounds are not trying to start a race war.
“We’ve got signatures from all walks of life, all races that want to preserve the history,” she told the News Messenger at the Aug. 8 demonstration, surrounding the statue. “This is not a race thing at all”.
Also since McFarland’s petition, Marshallites have continued to flood the members of the court’s emails, sharing their feelings.
Letters to court
In a letter dated July 22, Christina Anderson offered her support for the removal and relocation of the statue.
“I currently serve on a number of volunteer civic, community, and governmental boards in our Harrison County community, but in writing this letter, I do not speak on behalf of any of those boards or any organization. The thoughts and information shared with you in this letter are strictly representative of my own views and information, as a citizen,” Anderson wrote.
Anderson said she wrote the letter in the sincerest hope that the information and thoughts that she shared will be helpful and informative to the discussion of whether to peacefully relocate, following all proper protocol, the Confederate soldier statue.
“A considerable amount of my volunteer work has involved historic preservation and projects focused on history having to do with Marshall, Harrison County, our region, and nation,” said Anderson, noting she’s had 25 years of volunteer service in the community. “With this volunteer work in history, I’ve had the opportunity to learn a great deal from working closely with the Texas Historical Commission (THC), including learning about the process of the State Antiquities Landmark (SAL) permitting process.”
She said she mentions the States Antiquities Landmark permitting process because any addition, removal or alteration made on the historic courthouse grounds would require a SAL permit, applied for by the county, and with the approval of the commissioners court, to the THC.
Anderson noted that Denton County Commissioners Court just underwent a similar situation in their county in which the THC took action on the issue in June.
“In the meeting on June 17, 2020 (with a follow-up discussion re-convening on June 18, 2020), the members of the Texas Historical Commission discussed and voted on an emergency agenda item put forth by the Denton County Commissioners Court to either approve or reject the Denton County’s unanimous 5-0 vote on June 9, 2020 to relocate the Confederate Memorial (erected in 1918) from their Courthouse grounds,” Anderson advised.
“I have listened to the entire discussion and, no matter ‘where’ you stand on this issue, the discussion by the THC and the Denton County Judge is very instructive and enlightening to this process and I believe listening to this discussion could be very informative to the discussion our community is having at present,” said Anderson.
Anderson said she thinks the discussions that Denton County and the THC navigated through, along with the list of guidelines that the THC provided, could serve as a positive template for what the Harrison County community can learn from and build on.
“We all know that this issue about whether to relocate the Confederate soldier is one that inspires strong feelings and has caused great emotion. That’s why I felt it necessary to share the above thoughts and information, in case it can assist in helping to bring about a solution,” she said.
“I am in favor of the peaceful re-location of the Confederate statue, following all proper and respectful protocol, to a location that is agreed upon by the persons appropriate and relevant to making a decision of that nature,” Anderson wrote.
She said a courthouse is a house of justice for all citizens; thus, she believes it needs to be welcoming and representative of all citizens, assuring all people that they will indeed be treated equally.
“As a public place of justice, I believe that it should not display symbols that divide and hurt us,” Anderson wrote. “I love our country and community more than words could ever say and part of loving our country and community is wanting us to do the right thing. We, as a nation and as a community have allowed parts of our past to hurt and divide us long enough. It is time we look at our history and stare it squarely in the face, learn from the accurate facts, and take positive steps to heal in a way that will allow all of us to feel that we are being treated equally — not just in words but in deeds.”
McFarland has also shared an email with the commissioners court that she received from a Floridian supporter, the Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V, who has strong family ties in Harrison County.
In the email, Van Zandt noted that he was the great-great-great-grandson of Isaac and Fanny Van Zandt, who settled in Marshall in the 1840s.
“Their son (my namesake), Khleber Miller Van Zandt, served as a major in the Army of the Confederacy and came back from that war to Marshall before moving to help found Fort Worth,” Van Zandt wrote. “I believe the major was a leader of the ‘Citizens Council, otherwise known as the ‘White Citizens Council’, otherwise known as the Klan.”
Van Zandt said he, himself, grew up in Fort Worth and lived in St. Louis for years before moving to Florida where he serves a small Unitarian universalist church.
“I just wanted to tell you thank you for all you’re doing to teach our kids, to move us away from violence, and to remove the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds,” he wrote McFarland.
Gregg County action
Harrison County’s consideration comes two days after the commissioners court in Gregg County made the decision to keep its Confederate soldier’s monument on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn.
According to the Longview News Journal, after about an hour of public comments about whether the statue should stay or go, Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown — the court’s lone Black commissioner — made a motion that the monument be removed from the courthouse grounds.
His motion failed after no support of a second – only the response of silence.