A consultant hired to assist the county with its redistricting plan recently made a presentation to the commissioners court regarding the impact of the 2020 Census and the next steps to be taken as it relates to balancing populations in each precinct.
The county joins other jurisdictions across the country in the task of redrawing district lines following the release of the latest Census data. The Census data consists of details about race, housing occupancy status, voting age and other information that aids states in redrawing legislative boundaries.
“We do the Census every 10 years,” said consultant Mike Morrison. “There are two things we have to do. The first is we have to make certain the population between the precinct with the highest number of people is not more than 10 percent and the precinct with the lowest number, that total difference is not more than 10 percent of the other districts.”
Morrison said the greatest challenge the county needs to address is how to add more people in Precincts 1 and 2, which have both seen drops in population. Precinct 1 is currently represented by Commissioner William Hatfield and Precinct 2 is represented by Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court will conduct a redistricting workshop session at the end of its regular meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the historic Harrison County courthouse.
“The United States Constitution, as well as under the Texas statue, says if you exceed 10 percent, you have got to bring that number down,” Morrison explained. “Under equal protection and with the Voting Rights Act of Sections 2 and 5 and the Constitution 5, 14 and 15 amendments, we have to do those. One we have to make certain that you’re not (denying) the ability of protecting minority citizens, voters, residents to elect a caliber candidate of their choice. And the two things you look at of the Voting Rights Act on that. One is not to retrogress.
“In other words, if you look at the percentage that voting was available, the voting age population, the percentage of population (within that district), if you make the change that lowers that, you have to have an explanation. Now the fact that we have to balance population trumps the Voting Rights Act,” he continued. “That means if you have to balance population and the effect of that is to reduce the number of individuals that are in (a) precinct, you have to do that. Failing to do that would not violate the Voting Rights Act. You’re being faithful to the Constitution. While it’s a violation of the Voting Rights Act to fail to have to protect minority access, it’s also a violation of the Constitution if that’s your only goal. If the driving factor is minority voting strength, that’s an equal protection violation of everybody else. So you’ve got to have balance.”
Because of the delayed delivery of the 2020 redistricting data to the states by the United States Census Bureau, Morrison explained how Senate Bill 13 gives the legislature a chance to perform its redistricting duty using Census data by adjusting the timeline for the 2022 election cycle. This will allow more time for legislative action.
According to the bill analysis on capitol.texas.gov, the bill does this by setting new dates for the candidate-filing period, primary election, and primary runoff election in the 2022 election cycle based on when the legislature completes redistricting. The bill also allows the Secretary of State to set other election dates and deadlines to the extent necessary for the efficient administration of the election cycle.
“Right now Senate Bill 13 has four different scenarios of when the primary and the runoff will be held next year,” said Morrison. “The last scenario is, since the governor hadn’t signed a bill for redistricting, the House and Senate and the Congressional State Board of Education, we’re going to toss it to the Secretary of State to tell us when to go to vote.
“My guess is the Legislature is going to move pretty quickly,” said Morrison.
In fact, as the third special session continued, lawmakers released on Monday their first draft of a new congressional map.
Harrison County Census data
Revealing the county’s 2010 Census data, Morrison noted that Harrison County’s population went from 65,631 in 2010 to currently 68,839.
“So that’s (a) 3,208 growth,” he said. “Going back and looking at each of the precincts. Precinct 1 had, at that time, 16,034 people. Now it has 15,411; so it’s a loss of about 600 people. Precinct 2 went from 15,591 to 15,064 — lost about 500 people; Precinct 3 had 17,082. It’s grown about 3,000. It’s got 20,242. Precinct 4 had 16,924; and now has 18,122; so it’s grown about 1,300 people.”
White residents make up 61.07 percent of the county’s population, Black residents account for 19.54 percent, Hispanics make up 14.29 percent, and other account for 5.10 percent.
Looking at the ideal population, when dividing Harrison County’s latest population of 68,839 in to four precincts, the total number of people to balance the precincts should be 17,210.
“Now Precinct 1 has 15,411, so it needs to pick up. To get back to ideal that would be 1,800 people,” explained Morrison. “Precinct 2, to get back to ideal 15,064, we need to pick up (2,145.75) people. Obviously, Precincts 3 and 4 need to (shed) people. Precinct 3 is over 3,000 people high; and Precinct 4 is just 900 people high. But even at 4 is 912 people high, that’s over 5 percent of deviation, which means it’s over half of what would be allowed if we don’t reduce that population.
“So we’re going to have to move people out of 3 and 4 into 1 and 2,” said Morrison. “We don’t have to make it perfect.”
Looking at the minority populations, the consultant noted that heavy concentrations of the African American and Hispanic populations are already in Precinct 2.
“What that means is as we start to add people we’re going to inevitably bring in a higher percentage of non-minority than minority,” he said. “So if we were to bring that all the way up to 2,145 people, we’re going to have a significant impact on the minority profile in Precinct 2. Doing that, if you didn’t have to, to satisfy one person-one vote, would be a violation of Equal Protection and of the Voting Rights Act. If we under-populated Precinct 2, bring fewer people than it takes to balance it, but bring in enough where we help all the other three and within that 10 percent, you can continue to do the best you can for the minority profile, too.”
With that said, Morrison suggested that county officials do the best they can to protect the minority profile in Precinct 2 as well as satisfy the equal protection requirements of one person-one vote.
According to the 2020 Census data, Precinct 1 is made up of 66.73 percent white, 15.88 percent Black , 12.69 percent Hispanic and 4.69 percent other. Precinct 2 consists of 29.75 percent white, 45.37 percent Black, 21.10 percent Hispanic and 3.78 percent other. Precinct 3 has 75.59 percent white, 7.65 percent Black, 10.32 percent Hispanic, and 6.45 percent other. Precinct 4 is made up of 66.07 percent white, 14.45 percent Black, 14.43 percent Hispanic, and 5.05 percent other.
In summary, Morison said the redistricting process involves determining whether redistricting is required, based on the 2020 Census. If so, any plan must balance population among the commissioner precincts, comply with the equal protection guarantees of the Constitution, consider traditional redistricting criteria, navigate the dilemma created by the dual requirement satisfying the Voting Rights Act while avoiding a reverse racial gerrymander, and provide for meaningful public input.
“What we’re looking for since there are no (heavy) concentrations of Hispanic and or African American residents just outside of Precinct 2, wherever we go, we’re going to have a reduction percentage. That’s unavoidable and it’s also non-violation of voting rights to the extent we have to do that to balance population,” said Morrison. “Where does it make sense to hunt for people? Is it four or five places you have to nibble around or is there one big place? So that’s one thing that will be very helpful to me, and probably some community input will be worthwhile.”
Morrison suggested the court to have a plan ready by Thanksgiving, then present it for public input.
“For it to be meaningful, the public needs to have some opportunity to make suggestions that we can take into account if they makes sense,” he said. “I appreciate getting to work with you guys.”