Two Harrison County Commissioners — William Hatfield, representing Precinct 1; and Phillip Mauldin, representing Precinct 3 — took the oath of office Tuesday, officially beginning their new terms.
“I’m glad to serve with you,” County Judge Chad Sims told them after administering the oath to both.
The two both won their contested races in the Republican Party Primary in March, with Hatfield beating opponent Robert Bryan with 50.71 percent of the vote and Mauldin beating challenger Rodney Blackwell with 70.92 percent of the vote. The incumbents were both uncontested in the November General Election.
Hatfield is beginning his third term and Mauldin his second. On Tuesday, the two vowed to faithfully execute the duties of their office and to the best of their ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the US and the state of Texas.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the court and do the best job I can to the best of my ability with the resources that we have,” said Hatfield.
Mauldin echoed his sentiments, sharing how honored he is to be able to serve another term, representing Precinct 3.
“I’d like to thank all the citizens that have supported me,” said Mauldin. “It’s an honor to work with my fellow commissioners and County Judge Chad Sims to make Harrison County a better place to live by providing all the services the county has to offer.
JP Resignation Accepted
In other elected official matters, the court approved the acceptance of the Nov. 2, 2020, resignation of former Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Megan Pinson Grigsby, and approved interim JP John Oswalt to fill the vacancy and hold office until the next General Election.
Oswalt was initially appointed interim JP in September 2019 and replaced Chad Graff, who had taken over the job temporarily after Grigsby was suspended — without pay — from duty following an indictment and arrest in May 2019 on allegations of theft and abuse of official capacity.
Indictments accused Grigsby, 34, of stealing funds in her capacity, starting around Oct. 31, 2017 and continuing until about July 31, 2018.
On Nov. 12, 2020, the charges were dismissed against Grigsby after she agreed to resign from her elected office, according to a motion to dismiss the case.
“The defendant has resigned from her elective office,” Carl L. Dorrough, who represented the state as Attorney Pro Tem, wrote in the motion to dismiss.
“In the interest of justice, further prosecution is not warranted,” Dorrough indicated.
Oswalt is a member of the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce and the Marshall Elks Lodge. He’s been a volunteer firefighter for more than 30 years, a reserve deputy in the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and boasts an associate’s degree in criminal justice.
Elected Official Bonds
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners court approved bonds and payment of invoices for the bonds for newly elected officials and incumbents including 71st District Judge Brad Morin, Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher, Tax Assessor/Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin, Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey, Pct. 2 Constable Brant Moore, Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall, and Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, for a total for a total amount of $5,153 to be paid from each elected official’s department.