After taking time off from hosting the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community gathered once again this weekend to pay homage to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 during a community prayer service event.
The event is organized by a planning committee each year, chaired this year by Christina Anderson.
During the event, law enforcement representatives from all across Harrison County gathered together outside of the Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall to pay homage to the lives lost during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Departments brought fire trucks and police vehicles to be displayed during the event, as well as a collection of 3,500 patches from first responders across the United States, which was on display in front of the courthouse.
Lt. Texas Ruegg with the Nesbit Fire Department opened the event with welcoming remarks, reminding those gathered how important it is to remember the event each year.
“It’s important to remember its not just first responders either who lost their lives that day, but other victims,” Ruegg said, “Hundreds of people packed their bags that day to travel and didn’t come back.”
The Harrison County Firefighters Association Honor Guard was present during the event, completing the posting of colors. The national anthem was also sung during the event by Marshall local Keaton Bradbury.
During the memorial prayer service, community members heard remarks from Chief Vernon Burks of the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, Marty Vaughn with the Waskom Volunteer Fire Department and Police Chief Cliff Carruth of Marshall Police Department.
“We are still losing people every day because of what happened, because of depression, cancer, other illnesses,” Burk said, “That’s why it is so important to discuss what happened with the next generation coming up.”
Vaughn commented on how the event was one of the worst moments in American history, but also showcased the true heroism that Americans have.
“A lot of time has passed, but the memory still holds present in the hearts of us who were around,” Vaughn said, “It was one of the worst days we have had as a nation, but it also brought up together.”
Carruth discussed the time her served working in New York after the terrorist attacks, where he had the opportunity to visit ground zero a number of times, as well as meet first responders who were present at the attacks face to face.
He stated that there were three main themes he took away from those conversations with first responders who were present: that’s it’s important to never forget what happened that day; that first responders were the ones running towards the danger, and not away from it; and finally that they were all encouraged by the way that the country came together in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks.
“It really shows our resilience, that we were able to keep moving forward,” he said.
Prayers during the event were also offered by Chaplain Mike Brittain and Reverend Emanuel Echols.
During closing remarks, committee chairman Christina Anderson also spoke to the crowd, thanking everyone for their attendance after the event was delayed a number of years, and offering appreciation to the local first responders who participated in the event.