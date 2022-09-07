No one spoke either for or against Harrison County’s proposed tax rate for the new 2022-2023 fiscal year on Tuesday.
“The tax rate proposed is 0.311. It’s about 31 cents per $100 of valuation, of property value,” explained County Judge Chad Sims. “It’s a decrease of about four cents from last year.”
Tuesday’s public hearing was held during a special meeting of the Harrison County Commissioners Court and was the first of two public hearings set.
Despite increased appraised values experienced across the state, as well as hyperinflation, the county was able to stay afloat without a significant increase to the tax rate.
“This year we’ve had significant increases, as many across the state have, in property valuations. The appraisals have all gone up,” Judge Sims explained previously, noting Harrison County saw about an 18 to 19 percent increase in appraised value on single family residences. The appraised value is set by the local appraisal district and not the county.
“So a couple of years ago, Senate Bill 2 forced counties, cities and school districts to limit their property tax increases no more than 3.5 percent. If it goes over 3.5 percent, it has to go to a vote of the citizens. So [it] seemed like a good idea at the time. What we hadn’t experienced was runaway inflation. So this year we’ve got 9 percent inflation, yet the county’s budget can only go up 3.5 percent. That’s a problem,” said Sims.
“Fortunately, our county is in good enough shape that we’ve saved monies; we’re able to weather the storm and get through this without a significant increase in our tax rate,” the county judge said. “We’re actually able to lower our tax rate, but it’s because valuations went up.”
Speaking on the proposed tax rate, Judge Sims previously applauded county officials and department heads for running their offices efficiently while being conservative with county funds. Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield echoed his sentiments.
“One of the reasons that we are so successful is because of that group over at the other courthouse. They work together, they understand. Those offices over there do a great job,” said Hatfield.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Philip Mauldin agreed that the proposed 31 cents tax rate is a good deal for the county, and said that the proposed tax rate still remains at the bottom 10 percent of the state’s 254 counties.
“90 percent of the counties are a higher tax rate than Harrison,” Mauldin previously said.
Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb echoed his sentiments.
“The only ones that are cheaper than we are, are the ones that collect some form of sales tax,” said Ebarb.
Ebarb said he hopes the citizens of Harrison County would consider voting for some form of sales tax option in the future that could help ease the burden of taxpayers by providing an additional resource to help fund some needed improvements.
“That didn’t work out this past November, but I wish that people would truly start looking and researching the county,” Ebarb said at last month’s meeting. “We get compared with Smith County, Gregg County. If you’re going to compare us put apples to apples, not apples to grapes, because Gregg County collects half a cents sales tax. It accounts for $18 million.”
He further noted that Smith County is able to make infrastructure and road improvements thanks to funds from sales tax.
“It’s all because they collect some form of sales tax,” said Ebarb. “So I would ask the citizens just not look at it as another tax and look at it for what it is. And in the coming years, I would hope that the county would come back to us and say: ‘Hey, we need to help y’all; we want to help ya’ll; we want to give you some relief; we want to help y’all get this back on the ballot and get it passed.’”
“We tried, as a commissioners court, and it didn’t get passed, but didn’t but 2,000 people vote on it, total,” said Ebarb.
Last year, the commissioners court approved an order calling for an election on the November ballot for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would impose a sales and use tax at the rate of two percent in areas outside of the county’s incorporated cities, in order to help fund some needed services.
If the sales and use tax option passed, funds from the sales tax would’ve been allotted for the sheriff’s department, litter control and Emergency Services District as designated by the commissioners court and for county roads.
The sales tax would’ve only applied to businesses that are outside the city limits and are already subject to the 6.25 percent sales tax.
Ebarb said it’s hard for him to allow only 2,000 people to speak for the approximately 26,000 registered voters that had the ability to vote on that particular proposed sales tax that lived outside the incorporated areas.
“So in the future, whether we’re here or whoever is sitting here, if you want to do anything to help offset or keep your rate at an affordable rate, as we move into the years down the road, we’ve got to explore the avenues that afford us, as a commissioners court, the opportunity,” said Ebarb.
Judge Sims concurred and further noted why he believes Harrison County’s tax rate still remains the best around.
“Our counties to the north and the south, you’re going to pay over 50 and 60 cents in county property tax. That’s our neighbors,” said Sims.
Panola County’s property tax rate, for instance, is currently at 0.57249 per $100 valuation
“So we’re at 31 (cents),” Judge Sims noted. “They are twice (than) what we are.”
“So I think this is the best deal around,” the county judge said. “We like to gripe and complain about it. I don’t like paying them either, but it’s still an excellent value.”
The second public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be at 9 a.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 13. At the same time, the court will also conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2022-2023 budget, the tax rate increase, the county clerk’s proposed archive fee plan, the district clerk’s proposed technology fund plan; and proposed salaries, expenses and other allowances for elected officials for the new fiscal year.
The proposed 2022-2023 budget can be viewed on the county’s website at harrisoncountytexas.org.