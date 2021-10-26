The second week of early voting for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election has kicked off to a good start with a total of 572 check-ins.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported a total of 358 voted at the main elections office, 52 at Waskom sub-courthouse, 126 at Hallsville Gold Hall and 36 at Harleton Community Center.
Early voting continues through Oct. 29 at the same main four locations. Those locations are the main elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., Waskom Sub-Courthouse (165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom), Hallsville Gold Hall Community Center (101 Elm St., Hallsville), and Harleton Community Center (4335 Community St., Harleton).
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29.
“On Wednesday, Oct. 27, we plan to open five other locations,” said Robinette.
“With Oct., October 28, being a long 12-hour day,” Robinette said, noting polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Additional early voting branch locations to be opened the last three days of the two-week period are: Woodlawn Community Center (199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn); Woodland Hills Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview); Harrison County ESD 9 (130 FM 4512 in Elysian Fields); TJ Taylor Community Center (15642 FM 134, Karnack); and the Scottsville Community Center instead of Wiley College’s Pemberton building.
“Those will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” Robinette said previously of the additional early voting branch locations. “We’re making Thursday our long day.”
Robinette said Monday that he replaced the Wiley College Pemberton polling site with the Scottsville Community Center in order to accommodate all voters due to certain COVID-19 guidelines the Wiley polling site had in place.
“I am substituting the Scottsville Community Center for the Wiley College-Pemberton location,” he said. “Once I realized that the protocol that the college has in place would not work for a polling location, I decided to not open that one.
“I was blessed to be able to find another location to supplement, and was also able to make all necessary changes to accommodate this change,” he explained. “My goal was to keep a polling place open in that commissioner precinct.
“The required protocol by the college was going to involve requiring all voters to wear masks and also have their temperature taken, as well as answer a questionnaire,” said Robinette. “It’s not a bad thing in itself, but if voters would have been turned away, that would not work. Everyone who is a registered voter should always be allowed to vote.
“At present, all polling locations are on a volunteer basis, if the voter wants to wear a mask or not,” he said.
Regarding constitutional amendments, the elections administrator encourages voters to do their research on what’s being proposed in order to vote their conscience.
In addition to constitutional amendments, the county is also conducting an election on the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District, which may impose a sales and use tax in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.