The Harrison County summer road construction season is wrapping up, with nearly 16 miles of road completed and in progress.
County Road Administrator Luke Davis reported to the commissioners court Tuesday that a total of 15.297 miles have been completed.
“We have another .871 miles in progress,” he said, noting the work is being done on American Plant Road.
“The rain sort of slowed us down,” Davis said. “With that, we’ll have almost 16.168 miles of road (completed).
Davis noted that construction crews have also finished the road projects that are being funded through a $901,867 County Transportation Infrastructure Fund (CTIF) grant the county accepted last fall to benefit the road and bridge department.
“They finished all the CTIF (projects),” he said.
Davis also noted that they plan to start seal coating 5.565 miles of road that’s included in the summer road construction plan, soon.
And as the summer road construction program nears its end, Davis said the road and bridge department will be resuming its routine maintenance duties.
“I know y’all have been getting a lot of calls on all of the potholes and stuff, but we’ve had everybody (working) in construction to get the CTIF projects out of the way,” the road administrator said. “So now we’ll be able to catch up on a lot of our patching and overlays.”
Road Plan
The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved, in April, the preliminary 2021 summer road construction plan, which called for a proposed 19.619 miles of reconstruction.
According to the proposed plan, 7.541 miles are set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They include one mile on Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), beginning 1.5 miles north of Farm-to-Market Road 451; one mile on Candyman Road (County Road 1219), starting at FM 9; 1=one mile of Ireland Williams Road (County Road 1106), beginning at Web Rogers Road; 0.446 miles of a road yet to be determined; 0.9 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting at the Panola County line going east; 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); one mile of American Plant Road (County Road 1104), starting one mile south of Frontage Road; and 1.662 miles of Key Farm Road (County Road 3038), beginning at FM 2625 going south.
In Precinct 2, a total of 4.710 miles of road were planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.810 miles of Cox Road (County Road 1001); 0.600 miles of Monigold Road (County Road 1004), starting east from Birmingham Road; one mile of Lotta Road (County Road 2705), beginning at FM 9; and 1.300 miles of Lotta Road, beginning at FM 134.
In Precinct 3, a total of 4.950 miles were proposed for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.5 miles of Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west; 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), beginning west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 4; 0.55 miles of Noonday Road East (County Road 3700), starting west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct 4; one mile on Country Club Road East, (County Road 3417), starting west from Lansing Switch Road; and 1.3 miles on Maple Springs Road (County Road 3405), starting east from Lansing Switch Road.
In Precinct 4, a total of 1.918 miles were proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 3; 0.55 miles on Noonday Road East, beginning west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct3; 0.330 miles on North Grand Avenue (County Road 4700); 0.167 miles of road on Lake Street (County Road 4701); and 0.271 miles of Green Drive (County Road 4209).
The plan also calls for 5.565 miles of seal coat layered roads. Of those miles set to be seal coated, 1.6 miles are in Precinct 1, one mile is in Precinct 2, .965 miles are in Precinct 3 and two miles are in Precinct 4.
Of the 19.619 miles of road planned for reconstruction, 0.5 miles are designated for a special project at N. Marshall Industrial Avenue or County Road 4016, located in Precinct 4, off of U.S. 59. The county will hire a contractor for the project, Davis noted before.
Private Road Issuance Orders
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners court approved private road issuance orders for private roads located in the new Estates at Oakhill Subdivision in Precinct 4. The first issuance order was approved for PR 3662, located north of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600).
“We recently approved the Estates at Oakhill Farms Subdivision off of Noonday Road West, and we worked with Eastern 911 to give them a road number for a private road,” said Davis.
The second issuance order was approved for PR 3663, located west off of PR 3662 in the subdivision.
“This is another private road in that same subdivision,” County Judge Chad Sims said.