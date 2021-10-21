Harrison County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black announced on Wednesday he will be seeking re-election in the 2022 Republican primary.
“I am pleased to announce my intent to run for re-election in the 2022 Republican Primary for judge of the County Court-at-Law of Harrison County,” Black stated. “It has been my privilege to serve as judge since taking office on Jan. 1, 2015, and (I) would appreciate the honor of continuing to serve the citizens of Harrison County.”
Judge Black made history as the court’s first full-time judge. The position of County Court-at-Law judge became a full-time judgeship after receiving expanded jurisdiction by the Texas Legislature on Jan. 1, 2015. The expanded jurisdiction includes felony cases, divorce and custody matters, and unlimited jurisdiction on civil cases assigned by the district judge. The court’s expanded jurisdiction is in addition to the court’s existing jurisdiction of probate, juvenile, civil, guardianship and misdemeanor cases.
“Since taking office in 2015 as the first full-time judge of the Harrison County Court-at-Law, my staff and I have made this court available every week for litigants and defendants to have an opportunity for their case to be heard by a judge or jury,” said Black. “We have made it a priority to keep the cases of this court moving, even during the COVID pandemic.
“Through our diligent work, we have reduced the pending caseload by approximately one-half of what it was the day I first took office,” he noted.
Black, who is also a former elected District Attorney for the county, said, as a Harrison County resident, he recognizes the opportunity residents have given him the past seven years as the sitting judge.
“I will continue to provide a court that is available to the citizens of this county to have their cases heard in a timely and efficient manner,” said Black. “The County Court-at-Law hears cases involving civil, family, probate, guardianship, and juvenile, along with felony and misdemeanor criminal cases.
“Additionally, the court hears appeals from justice of the peace and city courts,” he added. “I believe my 27 years of legal experience as a prosecutor, district attorney, lawyer and judge provides me the expertise to be the most qualified attorney to continue to serve as the judge of the County Court-at-Law.”
Judge Black said it’s been his pleasure to serve.
“When re-elected, I will continue to provide an effective court for our citizens,” he said. “I will continue to listen honestly and fairly to each case and render a competent decision based on all of the evidence presented and the law that applies.”
Judge Black is a 1985 Marshall High School graduate, a 1989 graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University and 1994 graduate of Texas A&M University School of Law (formerly Texas Wesleyan University School of Law). He is married to Cindy Black, a lieutenant in the criminal investigation division for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Together, the couple has four children, four grandchildren, and three dogs.
Offices Up for Re-Election
In addition to the office of County Court-at-Law Judge, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 election include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, and Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.