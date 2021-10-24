Demisha Crawford, a criminal/civil clerk for the Harrison County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace court, has announced her intent to run for the elected JP office in the 2022 Democratic primary.
Crawford’s announcement comes a few days after sitting Pct. 2 Judge Clarice Watkins announced her plans to retire at the end of her term and endorse Crawford’s election bid.
“I want to seek office for JP because I feel like working in this profession has been my calling,” said Crawford.
With 12-and-a-half years under her belt as the criminal/civil clerk, Crawford said she’s not only devoted and experienced, but also certified, which makes her well prepared for the job.
“I am certified, devoted and experienced; and when I say certified, I am a certified criminal clerk,” Crawford said, noting she obtained her certification back in 2012 when she traveled to Galveston to take an exam through the Texas Justice Court Training Center.
“I am devoted because I have great customer service. I’ve helped many people, whether I know them or not,” she added. “It’s never a dull moment when someone comes into the office. It’s always interesting, and I just like to help people.”
Regarding her experience, not only does she boast 12 years as a clerk, but she’s also familiar with the duties of the JP.
“Like I stated earlier, I’ve been here for 12 years as a clerk, but I do know the JP side. I’m familiar with going out on inquests; I’m familiar with setting bonds; I’m familiar with court hearings, and pre-trial hearings, so that is where my experience comes in,” said Crawford.
For Crawford, working in the JP office of Pct. 2 not only opened her eyes to her calling, but inspired her to further her education in order to better serve.
“What’s been most fulfilling, when I first started working back on Jan. 20, 2009, I felt like: ‘This is the position for me,’” she shared. “So what I did, I furthered my career and went to school online at the University of Phoenix and obtained my associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree under criminal justice.
“I was able to get that, and it was rewarding to me,” said Crawford.
The achievements motivated her to continue the path of a career in criminal justice.
“I said maybe I need to take this a little further and hang in here and maybe try to step up,” said Crawford.
“I feel that I went to school for advancement; and under the criminal justice umbrella, there’s a lot of things you can do, and I do see being a JP is fitting since I’ve been a clerk for 12-and-a-half years and know what a JP does,” said Crawford.
Crawford said what she’s looking forward to the most during her campaign is getting out into the community and learning the needs of constituents.
“I’m looking forward to getting out there, meeting new people, them telling me what they want, and just getting suggestions and advice from everyone,” she said. “So, I’m excited and I am looking forward to working with the community of Precinct 2.”
“This will be my first time doing something like this,” Crawford said of running for an elected office, “and I’m just ready.”
“Never in a million years did I ever imagine seeking office for judge, but time brings about change over the years,” she said.
As a young candidate, the 39-year-old, who will be celebrating a birthday soon, said she’s also looking forward to bringing some new ideas to further enhance the office.
“With me being young that also introduces new ideas, especially now that everything is tech savvy now and you have to know technology,” the JP hopeful said. “That is what everything is based on right now.
“My intentions is to have our forms uploaded online like our small claims forms and our eviction forms, because with COVID going on now, there are a lot of people that are kind of still skeptical of coming out in the public, so they’ll call and ask are the forms online,” she said. “So I do want to make that accessible as well as our other fees, like fees for marriages, maybe even our traffic citation fees, so people would know.”
Crawford said not only is she excited about her bid for office, her son Demarion, an eighth-grader at George Washington Carver Junior High in Karnack, is also thrilled.
“He’s excited as well,” she said of her son. “He has been a motivator for me.”
Crawford said she appreciates the endorsement given by the sitting Pct. 2 JP Clarice Watkins last week.
““When she came to me with it, I was very excited,” said Crawford. “I’m ready to get this ball running and I do appreciate her endorsing me as well for this, which means that since she’s endorsing me she knows what I’m capable of doing.”
Offices up for Reelection
In addition to the office of Pct. 2 justice of the peace, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 Primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.