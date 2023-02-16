Chip Arledge, general manger of downtown Marshall radio station 92.3 FM The Depot, recently addressed the Harrison County commissioners court on a topic near and dear to his heart — the American flag, or lack thereof, atop of the historic 1901 county courthouse.
“I’m a resident of downtown Marshall, and I’m also a self-proclaimed flag freak. To that end, that’s why I’d like to address the court with regard to the lack of the American flag on this courthouse — this majestic beautiful building that is iconic — one of the most photographed buildings in the state doesn’t have an American flag,” Arledge, professionally known as radio personality “The Fat Man,” told the court as he spoke during the public comment portion of a recent meeting.
Arledge said when he first moved to Marshall, he did see a flag flying over the courthouse, but noticed it was being flown incorrectly as it lacked a dedicated light, as required in the U.S. Flag Code.
“When I first came to town, there was a flag, and then I addressed the administration and said it’s not being flown correctly as it did not have a dedicated light. The U.S. Flag Code calls for a dedicated light on an American flag being flown at night. At which time I was told it would be too costly or just too difficult to put a dedicated light on the flag,” Arledge told the court. “At which time I noticed the flag was taken down. This was October of 2021.”
Per the flag code, it is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. However, when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed 24 hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.
“The best way to do this is by installing a flag light,” commercial flag manufacturer Flag Pole Farm explains on its website flagpolefarm.com, “To properly light your flag, the flag must be lit intentionally, using a dedicated light placed for that specific purpose. Individuals walking past the flag at night must be able to recognize it as the American flag. The installation of a flag light can help you to honor and illuminate your flag all year long.”
Arledge said he hasn’t seen a flag atop of the historic structure since pointing out the lack of a dedicated light in October 2021. He said he’s inquired a couple of times prior to the Jan. 31 meeting where he spoke.
“I inquired a couple of times. Since then I was told that the Texas flag would suffice instead of the American flag… doing the county’s businesses here, not necessarily the country’s business,” he told the court. “So there seems to be a consensus that the American flag wasn’t necessary.
“So with that in mind and not being able to help initiate change as I hoped to do with my conversations with administration, I thought I’d try to get in front of the court of commissioners and see what, for the love of all that’s right and good, we can do to get an American flag on top of this beautiful building with a dedicated light and a flag in accordance with the U.S. flag code. And I don’t know if legislation is needed, I don’t know if a consensus with the court is needed. I don’t know what’s needed.”
But whatever is needed, Arledge said he’s willing to help in any capacity he can.
“I’m certainly open to any questions, ideas, comments, suggestions that you might have,” he told the court, describing how beautiful American flags look with a dedicate light at night.
Because Arledge’s address took place as part of public comments, which are heard prior to posted items on the agenda, the court didn’t respond as the court is prohibited under the Open Meetings Act from discussing matters that are not listed on the agenda as a posted item of county business.
County officials have explained to the News Messenger, however, that such need will require funding, however money is already currently being allocated to other priorities such as the maintenance of roads, construction of the new road and bridge facility, the renovation and repurposing of the former ARC building and more.
Arledge told the News Messenger following the meeting that he does plan to propose that the matter be placed for consideration for a future meeting agenda, and is willing to assist with any potential fundraising, if necessary.
In the meantime, he followed up his concern with an email, which he sent to all members of the court, on Tuesday.
“I both live and work almost literally in the shadow of the downtown courthouse and, as I expressed to you when I appeared before you two weeks ago, I’m an American flag freak,” the email states. “In my world, the American flag needs to be flown and displayed correctly, with respect and in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.”
Arledge said he along with the elected officials answer to the same constituency, the people of Harrison County.
“I talk to the largest morning radio audience of them each weekday morning on 92.3 The Depot. And, every time I meet personally with them or carry on a discussion with them on this topic, an eyebrow is raised or ‘Really?’ is uttered,” he wrote.
Arledge said while many are oblivious to the fact that there’s no American flag atop of the courthouse, they are stunned, however, when he brings it to their attention.
“A vast majority of them are genuinely surprised about the absence of an American flag over one of the most iconic government buildings in the state,” Arledge wrote Tuesday. “Indeed, the American flag is flown at every courthouse in counties and parishes contiguous with Harrison County. I look forward to hearing the great news that the American flag, sooner than later, will soon fly over our beautiful courthouse.”