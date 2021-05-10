Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported 41 new cases, and two additional fatalities from COVID-19 in the county in the last seven days, raising the counties daily average to six new cases per day, the highest it has been since March.
"We are only at an average of six new cases per day but it is an indication that the spread may be strengthening," Sims said, "I'd like to encourage everyone to be cautious, specifically avoiding crowds in close quarters."
Sims added that free vaccinations are readily available in many places in Marshall and in the Longview for those who wish to vaccinate themselves.
"Regardless, please protect yourself and those around you. Also, please remember the families who have lost loved ones," Sims said.