Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that last week the county only saw five newly reported cases of COVID-19, with no additional fatalities.
"Our new COVID case numbers continue to decline," Sims said, "This is a great news but just like in a boxing match, you think you've won and let your guard down, you know what happens. Let's continue to be cautious as we try to put COVID behind us."
STATE
The Dallas Morning News reported that across Texas, 300 more coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, including 20 older cases that were recently confirmed by labs.
The state also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing its death toll to 50,857.
Of the new cases, 240 were confirmed and 60 were probable. Of the older cases, 12 were confirmed and eight were probable.
The state’s case total is now 2,967,354, including 2,530,910 confirmed and 436,444 probable.
According to the state, 13,258,611 people in Texas have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 10,977,308 — 45.6 percent of the state’s population 12 and older — are fully vaccinated.