Harrison County announced Monday that 423 additional COVID-19 cases were added to the region in the last week.
COVID-19 related deaths have also doubled in the last week, with six new deaths reported Monday.
"New cases, hospitalizations and fatalities continue to rise here in the county. This wave has been so widespread that we all know someone who has been affected. Please protect yourself and others," County Judge Chad Sims said.
Sims added that local hospitals are struggling to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients, as well as other needs in the community.
Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall said last week that they will not be reporting current numbers of hospital beds held by COVID-19 patients.
"Vaccines don't necessarily prevent you from getting COVID but they do significantly reduce the chance of hospitalization. If you choose not to get vaccinated, please take every other precaution to avoid infection," Sims said, "Please protect yourself and also remember these six families in our county that are grieving over a lost family member."
Community members can go to www.harrisoncountyhealthdept.org/ for more information on the virus, or on the COVID-19 vaccine and where is is available in Marshall and Harrison County.