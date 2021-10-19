Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that the county’s new COVID-19 cases have dropped since last week, with only 70 new cases reported, compared to the county’s new cases two weeks ago, which was 132.
“Our new cases have declined considerably over the past few weeks. Colder weather often brings us inside and possibly in close contact with others, so please be extra cautious,” Sims said.
The county did add an additional six fatalities added as well, bringing the total number of fatalities up to 173.
“Please remember these families who are hurting from the loss,” Sims said, “Let's all do our part to stop the spread and get these fatalities back to zero.”
Harrison County now has an average new cases added per day of only 10, the lowest the county has seen in over a month.
State Cases
New COVID-19 cases in Texas have dropped to 48,971 last week, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported to be on the rise, according to the University, with 1949 total new deaths reported.
The latest wave of serious cases appears to be slacking off from the highs reported in the last two months, with 5,376 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals as of Sunday. That’s a down almost two-thirds from its late-summer peak, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The number of Texans who are fully vaccinated ticked up to 15.2 million, according to DSHS, while more than 900,000 people have received an additional dose of the vaccine.