Harrison County’s COVID-19 numbers experienced a great leap on Friday with 13 new cases reported.
The good news is the county also saw 14 recoveries.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 863 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 794 recoveries and 34 are considered active cases.
School Cases
Also on Friday, Marshall Independent School District reported three active cases — two at Marshall Early Childhood Center and one at Marshall High School.
Of the cumulative total of eight cases for MISD campuses, five have been recoveries, which include one recovery at MECC, two recoveries at MHS and two recoveries at Marshall Junior High School.
Also on Friday, Elysian Fields reported two recoveries, as of Friday, Sept. 11.
“This leaves us with no active cases in EFISD,” Monica Simmons, assistant superintendent, reported in an email sent Thursday.
Statewide Cases
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
A total of 682,241 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 14,713 have resulted in death and 600,662 have recovered, for a total of 66,866 active cases.